I love the LG C4 and Sony Bravia 8 OLED TVs, but right now I'd buy the Philips OLED809

It's been a cracking year so far for OLED TVs, particularly in my favourite 'step-down' category, which is where you find the best confluence of performance, features and price.

First, the fan-favourite LG C4 arrived and proved to be a really big upgrade on the slightly disappointing C3. It immediately pushed the category forward and, if I'm honest, I didn't think it would be beaten for performance-per-pound this year.

But then the Sony Bravia 8 turned up, and while it's less of an upgrade on its predecessor than the C4 is on the C3, said predecessor was comfortably the best TV in this category last year, so the small upgrade is enough to push it above the C4 overall.

Two amazing TVs that will undoubtedly dominate over the next few months, but right now, I wouldn't buy either. That's because the often-overlooked Philips OLED809, which also received the maximum five-star rating in our Philips OLED809 review, is currently cheaper than both at almost all sizes.

The OLED809 features the same OLED panel technology as its rivals, is super-dynamic, contrasty and vibrant, has really good gaming specs across two of its HDMI sockets, and it has Ambilight, of which I'm a big fan. For the prices at which it is currently available, I think it's irresistible.

The deals are below. You need to be a Richer Sounds VIP member in order to get the discounts, but if you're not already a member, you can sign up instantly and for free. Also note that the 42-inch model isn't listed – that's because it's not included in this sale so it's currently more expensive than the equivalent LG C4. The 55-inch model is the same price as the equivalent LG C4, so I would personally buy the latter if I were after a TV that size, but I've listed the OLED809 deal anyway for those who might prefer it.

Philips 48OLED809 £1399 £1049 at Richer Sounds (save £350)

We haven't tested the 48-inch version of the Philips OLED809, but it should perform very similarly to the 65-inch version – which we liked very much – only a little less bright but even sharper thanks to the higher pixel density. Expect a crisp and punchy performance with better-than-average sound, Ambilight and two HDMI 2.1 sockets that support all of the latest gaming features.

For reference, the current best deal on the 48-inch LG C4 is £1148 at Amazon.

Philips 77OLED809 2024 OLED TV £3499 £2199 at Richer Sounds (save £1300)

The 77-inch OLED809 should perform very similarly to the 65-inch model – which received the full five stars in our review – only much more cinematic thanks to that extra 12 inches of screen real estate. As with the other models, you can expect a punchy, vibrant picture performance, good sound (by TV standards) and support for all of the latest gaming features across the two HDMI 2.1 sockets.

The current best deal on the 77-inch LG C4 is £2599 at Richer Sounds (with code RSTV400), while the 77-inch Sony Bravia 8 is £2839 at Amazon.

