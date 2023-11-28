The best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals 2023

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are still among some of the very best wireless headphones you can buy, even though they've been somewhat overshadowed by their bigger brother, the Sony WH-1000XM5. What this does mean is that you'll find plenty of great XM4 deals to tempt you into sticking with the still-excellent older model.

We scan all the key retailers to make sure this page shows you the very lowest prices and exactly where to find them. See below for our pick of the best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals right now, and if you want more choice, then check out our round-up of the best headphones deals overall.

The WH-1000XM4 over-ears boast a comfy design, good call quality and Multipoint Bluetooth. They're comfortable enough for all-day listening and offer a few new neat features. For example, they activate pass-through mode as you start talking (so you can hear what the other person is saying). They can automatically pause the music when you take them off and restart it when you put them back on.

The 30-hour battery life is very healthy for a pair of high-end wireless headphones, and the noise-cancelling is still very competitive at this level.

Sonic performance is a big upgrade compared to the older WH-1000XM3 and they sound better than rivals including the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The XM4 soundstage is wide and unearths loads of detail, and they're composed and confident when it comes to low frequencies. Dynamic shifts are handled with aplomb, and they have plenty of enthusiasm for every genre you care to listen to.

The WH-1000XM5, which arrived in May 2022, are even better yet – they boast a new design and the ability to expose greater detail – but the XM4 remain a truly outstanding buy at the price, a price that only continues to fall.

