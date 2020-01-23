The best Samsung QE65Q90R 4K TV deals 2020

The Samsung QE65Q90R isn't just a five-star TV, it's one of the best 65in 4K HDR TVs we've ever tested.

If you're in the market for near-flawless performance, deep blacks and a superb feature count, look no further – not least as you can now save around several, several hundreds on this stellar set.

It launched for $3500 / £3799 last year but can now be picked up for almost half that – as you can see below in the deals box, which lists the best prices on the internet.

Ready to splash the cash on a QE65Q90R? You won't be disappointed. The QLED panel goes almost as black as an OLED, and has OLED-like viewing angles, but crucially retains the advantage of greater brightness. We found dark details to be convincing and skin tones impressively natural.

Samsung’s TV operating system is one of the best in the business, too. It's fast, intuitive and packed with apps including Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, all of which offer a good selection of 4K HDR content (HDR10+ in the case of Prime Video). Throw in catch-up TV apps, Sky's Now TV and Google Play Movies & TV, and you're spoilt for choice.

You won't be short of connections either, with four HDMI sockets and three USB ports neatly stashed in Samsung's external OneConnect box. As for audio, Samsung's Adaptive Audio adds some much-needed punch and dynamism to proceedings (although you'll want to upgrade to a soundbar to extract the best performance out of this TV).

Factoring in the impressive picture quality, excellent operating system packed with apps and huge saving, the 65in Q90R is now an awful lot of TV for the money.

