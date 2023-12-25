The best Boxing Day Sonos Era 300 deals 2023

Searching for a new Sonos speaker? Then this is the place to be. The Sonos Era 300 was one of the best wireless speakers of this year, earning a What Hi-Fi? 2023 Award for its superb audio, excellent streaming features, and impressive spatial audio capabilities. Not to mention all the connectivity bonuses you get from being part of Sonos' famous product ecosystem.

The Era 300 comes with a hefty RRP of around £450. Don't worry, though. We've seen some hefty discounts on the Era 300 recently, indicating that Sonos could pull prices down sometime soon when it feels the time is right.

As Boxing Day deals begin to emerge, you can be sure to find great deals on some of our favourite products including the Sonos Era 300. Keep your eyes on this page to stay up to date with all the latest deals and discounts.

In our original review of the Sonos Era 300, we said the speaker "performs admirably with any format of music... no matter what source or genre. The addition of Bluetooth streaming, not to mention the vast array of features you get from being part of Sonos’s seamless experience, goes a long way toward justifying the rather high price tag. It all adds up to an enticing experience that’s worth embarking on."

While that's a pretty solid recommendation, it's worth considering what you're getting with the Era 300 before you rush to add one to your basket. While some may quibble as to the aesthetic merits of its "cinched hourglass" design, the speaker's ability to fire out immersive, large-scaled audio in all directions thanks to its six-driver arrangement justifies that rather odd shape. The spatial experience (through Amazon Music and Apple Music) is convincing, while the quality of the audio that's being bounced around your living room remains mature, assured and richly musical.

It's also worth remembering that this is a Sonos speaker, meaning it comes with all the connectivity and features you'd expect from the brand. The Sonos app is intuitive to use, Trueplay room calibration works a treat, and it can slotted into a wider Sonos multi-room ecosystem easily. It's feature-packed too, with Wi-Fi 6, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth 5.0 streaming on board, a wired USB-C line input and improved touch controls, while voice control comes via Alexa or Sonos' own voice playback command system.

The Era 300's price has been pulled down significantly in recent sales events, so we'd recommend keeping an eye on this page over Christmas and Boxing Day to keep up with all the deals as they come in.

