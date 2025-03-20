Quick! This five-star Sonos Dolby Atmos soundbar has dropped close to its lowest price

On the hunt for a five-star soundbar at a juicy discount? This deal on the Award-winning Sonos Beam (Gen 2) could be the one for you.

We have been keeping a beady eye on the price tag of the five-star 'bar, and you can now get it for £339 at Amazon which saves you an impressive £160. That same discount can be made at Richer Sounds, where you get a 6-year guarantee.

With its warm sound and streaming smarts, this is a soundbar we come back to again and again. It's not the lowest we have ever seen it, but this is still a bargain on a top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Award Winner Sonos Beam (Gen 2) was £499 now £329 at Sevenoaks (save £170)

The latest offering from Sonos impressed us with its exceptional and immersive Dolby Atmos performance. Being a Sonos product, it also has wi-fi and network streaming onboard, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Available in black or white.

Five stars

We loved the original Sonos Beam when it arrived in 2018, but its successor is even better. The second-generation Beam (Gen 2) not only lives up to the high bar set by its predecessor but exceeds it by a margin that more than justifies its new feature set and higher cost.

The Beam Gen 2 ups the ante with forward-facing drivers and more processing power, opening up the door to immersive virtual Dolby Atmos audio. There's also eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity, which means the latest Beam can handle the higher bandwidth Dolby True HD Atmos format.

We said in the review: "Atmos aside, it sounds incredible, reaching deeper than the Beam Gen 1 with more refinement, a warmer treble, and wider dynamic range."

While the Beam (Gen 2) might be small in stature, it produces a sound that's much broader than its compact frame suggests. If you do find yourself wanting a broader sound and enhanced bass, then simply pair the Beam (Gen 2) with a Sonos Sub or Sub Mini, and a pair of Era 100 or Era 300 speakers for a full surround sound setup.

If you're in the market for a sub-£500 soundbar, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) at £329 is simply your best option right now. Aside from a single day where this 'bar dropped to £315 (which appears to be an outlier when it comes to the Beam's price history), this is the best price we've seen the Beam (Gen 2) drop to.

