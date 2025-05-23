The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is easily one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars on the market, and the fact that it's won a prestigious What Hi-Fi? Award for four consecutive years should evidence that.

It's a benchmark product in the mid-range soundbar sector, thanks to its exceptional sound and impressive handling of Dolby Atmos audio despite the fact that it doesn't have any upward-firing drivers.

We initially reviewed the second-generation Beam at £449, though Sonos nudged that price up to £499 after launch.

Thankfully, you needn't worry about that higher price tag, as this deal knocks the price way below its original launch price. You can snag a Beam Gen 2 for just £349 at Richer Sounds, as well as Amazon, Sevenoak Sound and Vision, Currys and John Lewis.

Sonos is also offering this saving on their official website, so you can save regardless of where you decide to purchase this five-star 'bar.

Admittedly, this isn't the cheapest price we've ever seen; however, the lowest price we have on record is only £10 cheaper; therefore, we have no issue recommending this excellent saving of £150.

Award Winner Sonos Beam (Gen 2) was £499 now £349 at Richer Sounds (save £150)

The latest offering from Sonos impressed us with its exceptional and immersive Dolby Atmos performance. Being a Sonos product, it also has wi-fi and network streaming onboard, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Available in black or white.

Five stars

We loved the original Sonos Beam when it arrived in 2018, but its successor is even better. The second-generation Beam (Gen 2) not only lives up to the high bar set by its predecessor but exceeds it by a margin that more than justifies its new feature set and higher cost.

The Beam Gen 2 ups the ante with forward-facing drivers and more processing power, opening up the door to immersive virtual Dolby Atmos audio. There's also eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity, which means the latest Beam can handle the higher bandwidth Dolby True HD Atmos format.

We said in the review: "Atmos aside, it sounds incredible, reaching deeper than the Beam Gen 1 with more refinement, a warmer treble, and wider dynamic range."

While the Beam (Gen 2) might be small in stature, it produces a sound that's much broader than its compact frame suggests. If you do find yourself wanting a broader sound and enhanced bass, then simply pair the Beam (Gen 2) with a Sonos Sub or Sub Mini, and a pair of Era 100 or Era 300 speakers for a full surround sound setup.

If you're in the market for a sub-£500 soundbar, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) at £349 is simply your best option right now, hence why it occupies the top spot in our best budget soundbars list.

