Stock of the Sonos Arc is starting to dry up – but there are still savings to be found on this Dolby Atmos soundbar

If you are a regular reader, you will know by now that we bloomin' love the Sonos Arc soundbar. It snagged aWhat Hi-Fi? award in 2024 for its excellent Dolby Atmos presentation and all the usual Sonos smarts at your fingertips.

But now... the unimaginable has happened. Sonos has quietly discontinued production of the soundbar, replacing it with its older sibling the Sonos Arc Ultra. Don't get us wrong; we still have the latter a five-star rating for its impressively detailed bass and spacious three-dimensional sound. But the Arc Ultra is on the pricier end of the spectrum compared to the Arc, nominally retailing at £999 / $999 / AU$1799 compared to the latter which first went for £899 / $899 / AU$1499. More and more retailers have run dry on the remaining Sonos Arc stock, with Sevenoaks sold out and others with dwindling numbers available.

Fear not, though. We have found a deal well worth considering for this soundbar. You can get the Sonos Arc for £597 at Argos, saving you just over £300.

Sonos Arc: was £899 now £597 at Argos (save £302)

Stock of the five-star Sonos Arc is quickly drying up, with the company quietly discontinuing the soundbar. Despite this, we have seen some great deals on its final stock. We loved the 'bar for its convincing Dolby Atmos and dynamic yet controlled audio quality. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

The Sonos Arc dazzled during testing, especially in terms of its versatility. Its convincing Dolby Atmos makes it one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars we have heard, offering impressive height and well balanced bass performance.

Its additional features impressed as well, acting as an app- or voice-controlled wireless speaker with access to practically every music streaming service, and it can be combined with other Sonos speakers in order to create a more complete surround sound arrangement or a multi-room system. It is also compatible with more than 25 streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV, to name but a few.

The Arc supports HDMI eARC meaning it can handle higher-quality Atmos signals from TVs that can output them. There is an impressive soundfield generated by 11 Class D digital amplifiers that power 11 custom drivers, resulting in a powerful sound.

We said in our review: "Rarely does a device arrive that does so much and does it all so well. Even rarer that it remains a class leader almost three years after release. Be in no doubt; the Sonos Arc is a superb bit of kit."

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If that all sounds up your alley, grab a Sonos Arc soundbar before all the stock is gone.

MORE:

Here is our review of the Sonos Arc

And these are the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

Check out our review of the Sonos Arc Ultra