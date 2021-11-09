The best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deals

True wireless earbuds really are mini marvels. With no wires whatsoever, they're the ultimate in listening convenience, and mean you won't get tangled up in any cables while enjoying some tunes.

Samsung doesn't have the best track record in this area, but its latest model is worth a look. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 work seamlessly with Samsung's range of Android smartphones and tablets, and they're lightweight enough to wear without noticing. They're also discounted from their RRP, and with Black Friday fast approaching, the price could drop even further. Check out the best deals below.

The Buds 2 offer an impressive feature set for the money. Noise cancelling comes as standard, which isn't guaranteed at this end of the market. And owners of Samsung devices will find plenty to like – they can switch between devices effortlessly, so they can easily go from listening to music on their tablet to taking a video call on their mobile. There's also a fully featured app especially for Samsung smartphones, giving you unprecedented control over every aspect of the experience.

The wireless connection is also stronger and more robust to Samsung devices, while the IPX2 rating provides protection from splashes of water.

They're small and light, making them unobtrusive to wear, and will help you get the best fit thanks to an earbud tip fit test. They also come in four colours, which is three more than a certain fruit-themed rival's.

It's just a shame that the sound is not quite up there with the best at this level. But as we say, existing Samsung customers will find a lot to like with these earbuds. Pick them up on a deal, and you'll be even happier.

