The best Black Friday 55-inch TV deals

Looking for the hottest of hot 55-inch 4K TV deals? You're in the right place. The best Black Friday TV deals are likely to offer the cheapest TV prices you'll see all year, whether you're after an OLED, QLED or more affordable LCD model.

We've scoured the web to find you the best TV deals around, and only on the best sets from our comprehensive reviews back catalogue.

Some of these Black Friday TV deals may be last year's models, but that doesn't mean they're not worth a look. In fact, if you're willing to forego the latest improvements (which, let's be honest, are often pretty incremental), you could save yourself a pretty penny. That said, discounts on the new 2019 models are now pretty substantial, so going for an older set might not save you as much as you'd expect.

A number of the TVs that we recently proclaimed What Hi-Fi? Award-winners have already dropped in price, making some brilliant TVs even greater value. And while Black Friday and Cyber Monday is yet to officially begin, the likes of Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis have already begun dropping prices. Read on for our round-up of the best Black Friday TV deals so far...

Samsung UE55RU7020 55-inch 4K LED TV £399 at Argos

The 55-inch RU720 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+. The 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so you'll be spoilt for choice with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services. View Deal

LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV for £2499 £1399 at Amazon

Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has steadily tumbled since launch.View Deal

LG OLED55E9PLA OLED TV for £2799 £1799 at Sevenoaks

Ultimately, if you're after a new OLED we'd suggest buying the C9 above and adding a good, separate sound system. But if you're going to be relying on your new TV's built-in speakers, the E9 is worth considering. The E9's integrated speakers might not be quite worth £400 but, at this freshly discounted price, it's a great telly that sounds much better than most.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55GZ950B OLED TV £1799 £1299 at Richer Sounds

Panasonic's 2019 OLED isn't quite as good as the C9 above in terms of picture performance, but it's close - and it does sound better. It's also already shed £500 from its price since we tested it, making it a real tempter.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q90R 55in 2019 QLED TV for £2799 £1499 at John Lewis

Samsung's 2019 4K flagship has now dropped in price, with a huge discount of £1300 from John Lewis (and others). It's still a touch more expensive than the C9 OLED above, but for some the punchier picture, nicer operating system and brilliant One Connect feature might be worth the extra.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q80R 55 inch 4K QLED TV £1399 £1199 at Currys

The Q80R is more or less the same as the Q85R, above, but without the One Connect box for all of the inputs and outputs. If you can live with that, you can save even more money.View Deal

LG OLED55C8PLA 55in OLED TV £2999 £1199 at Amazon

The predecessor to the C9 was an Award-winner in its own right. While we'd recommend paying the extra for this year's model if you can, opting for the C8 will save you in the region of £200 and you'll still have a great TV.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55FZ802B 55in OLED TV £2299 £1099 at Richer Sounds

We gave Panasonic's FZ802 OLED TV five stars at its original price of £2299, so it really is a bargain with this huge discount. Do consider the LG C9 first, though, as at this point it's not much more expensive.View Deal