Samsung 4K TV deal: get the 55-inch Q80T QLED for under £1000

Less than a year after its release, Samsung’s 55-inch Q80T is now only £999, an awesome offer for a formidable 4K QLED TV offering amazing picture quality, substantial sound and an exhaustive number of apps.

We awarded the 55-inch QE55Q80T the full five stars when we reviewed it at its original price of £1599, praising its "near-flagship performance" and gaming features. Now, barely ten months later, you can buy the very same 2020 TV for just £ 999 at Amazon.

Samsung 4K TV deal

Samsung QE55Q80T QLED TV was £1599 now £999 at Amazon

This 2020 model has already dropped in price by £600. It's one step down from Samsung's flagship 4K TV and represented an excellent mid-range choice at launch. We reckon it's the best TV you can buy for under £1000, and is great for next-gen gaming into the bargain.

In our May 2020 review we heaped plenty of praise on the 55-inch Q80T. The dynamic picture and three-dimensional sound added up to "excellent performance-per-pound", and with support for 4K@120Hz, VRR and ALLM, it's the perfect choice for gamers boarding the next-gen console train with an Xbox Series X or PS5.

Being a "near-flagship" model, the Q80T sports Samsung's high-end QLED panel technology and supports HDR10+. The result? A bright, punchy picture. But this TV also has an uncanny ability to balance that vibrancy with a neutral colour temperature when displaying dark, noir-style scenes.

An abundance of apps come packaged with Samsung's Tizen smart TV platform, giving you access to a host of 4K HDR video through Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+. Prefer music to movies? The Q80T also packs in apps for Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer.

Support for Bixby, Google and Alexa voice assistants means you can ditch the remote and control most functions of your TV by speaking.

Sound is another of the Q80T's strong suits. You get six built-in drivers plus Samsung's Object Tracking Sound technology, which uses extra drivers to create a more spacious and involving sound stage. It's an engaging performance for a TV with 'invisible' speakers – though you could add a soundbar to give shoot-outs a little more zing.

Our advice? We rated this five-star Samsung QLED 4K TV at its original RRP of £1599. At just £999 at Amazon, it's now simply the best TV you can buy for under £1000.

Got a bit more cash to spare? For only £100 more, you can upgrade to the 65-inch model, which also received 5 stars from us.

