Prime Day has finally come good – with this last-minute £149 Samsung tablet deal

The Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and lots of deals are still live. But not many deliver a record-low price. Even fewer are rated 4.5 out of 5 by Amazon customers.

The classy Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 – down 32% to from £219 to just £149 (opens in new tab) – is just such a product.

Ok, it's not an Apple iPad, but it's also half the price and has a slightly larger display (10.5-inch vs 10.2-inch). It also has two features the basic iPad doesn't: USB-C fast charging and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

If you only have £150 to spend on a budget tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 looks like a slam-dunk...

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (64GB) £219 £149 at Amazon (save £70)

It's barely six months since the A8 arrived on British shores, but already it is discounted by a massive 32%. If you want a budget 10.5-inch tablet that offers great streaming features and good battery life, this Prime Day tablet deal is still available... but you'll need to act fast.

Samsung's Galaxy-branded tablets are usually very impressive, with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab S7+ both scoring a healthy four stars under review. The much newer, cheaper Tab A8 hopes to offer a bit of that flagship 'wow factor' at a fraction of the cost.

We've not reviewed the Tab A8 ourselves but, on paper, it looks like a seriously good Prime Day deal at £149. Not bad for a 10.5-inch tablet that only launched in January 2022.

The Octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of ram, should light work of streaming, gaming and video calls, while battery life (said to be over 13 hours) is above average. As well as everything that Android 11 offers, the A8 comes with Samsung's TV Plus app, which offers instant, free TV anytime, including news, sports, movies and kid’s shows.

Of course, the latest Apple iPad (2021) – currently reduced to only £299 in the Prime Day sale – has a Retina display that packs in a few more pixels than the A8's. It also has What Hi-Fi? five-star review under its belt. But, again, for just £149, the Tab A8 is not just one of the best tablet deals – it's one of the best tech deals. You've got until 11.59pm tonight to score one... assuming stock lasts that long.

