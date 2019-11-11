OLED TV deal: Save £300 on top-end Philips 2019 TV ahead of Black Friday

Wait a minute. Is it Black Friday already? No? Well, Currys seems to think it is. The UK tech retailer has gone discount crazy on one of Philips' top 2019 OLED TVs.

The Philips 55OLED804 is a premium set that we tested at £1699, and Currys has had the good sense to drop the price down to friendlier £1399 which brings the 804 in line with competing 2019 OLEDs such as the LG OLED55C9PLA and the Panasonic TX-55GZ950B.

Philips 4K HDR OLED TV 55OLED804 £1699 £1399 at Currys

The set comes with the brilliant Ambilight technology, full HDR support (Dolby Vision and HDR10+) and plenty of apps on the Android smart TV platform. It's a very decent TV at a very decent price.View Deal

The Philips 55OLED804 boasts brilliantly deep OLED blacks and handles HDR footage with great aplomb. It offers plenty of razor sharp detail and we love the glorious Ambilight illuminations. Now with a discount, there's another reason to consider it for your next TV.

App support is reasonably good, there's both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ on board, and a choice of two excellent remote controls - one slimline and minimal, the other fitted with a full QWERTY keyboard on the rear.

