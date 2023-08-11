Get a free Blu-ray player with this bargain 43-inch 4K TV at John Lewis

A Panasonic 43-inch 4K TV now comes with a free Blu-ray/DVD player worth £160 over at John Lewis.

We haven’t tested this particular TV (TX-43LX800B) or Blu-ray player (DP-UB154EB), though Panasonic has a great track record in both AV categories, and a few years back we gave the slightly cheaper Panasonic DP-UB150EB Blu-ray player a five-star review, praising its image, sound, and excellent value.

For just £380, this 4K TV and disc player combo could be a real steal.

The 43-inch LX800B uses the Android TV OS, which is a decent gateway to video streaming apps. The TV also supports Auto AI to analyse and adjust incoming video signals to optimise your viewing experience, while Dolby Vision IQ delivers similar processing for Dolby Vision pictures.

Speaking of picture quality, the LX800B has a 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision HDR to help deliver sharp, punchy pictures.

In terms of connectivity, the Panasonic LX800 features three HDMI inputs, with all three supporting ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) for next-gen gaming, and one supporting the ARC connection. It also offers two USB ports, an Ethernet port, and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities.

Use promo Code ‘BLURAY’ at checkout when buying the Panasonic 43-inch LX800B TV at John Lewis to claim this offer while it lasts.

