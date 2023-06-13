Panasonic 2023 TV lineup: everything you need to know

Panasonic has announced its full range of TVs for 2023. It unveiled the flagship MZ2000 back at CES in January, but has now pulled back the curtain on all its new TV models for this year. And with five new OLEDs and two LED TVs among them, it could give the likes of LG, Samsung and Sony a run for their money.

Also in store is the brand's HCX Pro AI processor which, coupled with Hollywood tuning, promises stunningly accurate HDR OLED picture quality. There's an improved Filmmaker Mode (enabled by the HCX Pro AI processor) that should make content look closer to how the artist intended, too, and a host of new gaming features.

Panasonic's offerings were among our favourite TVs of last year, with one model making our list of the best OLED TVs, so we're excited to see what it has in store for 2023.

Panasonic's best HDR picture yet

Panasonic's flagship MZ2000 OLED TV follows the five-star LZ2000, so hopes are high that it will be another stellar effort. And on paper, it definitely seems so. It promises Panasonic's "best and brightest picture" yet, thanks to a new custom OLED panel that the brand has christened Master OLED Ultimate. It's powered by Panasonic's HCX Pro AI processor, has a new multi-layer heat management system, and uses Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology to better focus the light from the panel's OLEDs and therefore increase brightness.

The result? Peak brightness that's a staggering 150 per cent higher than that of Panasonic's 2022 OLED TVs. That should make it perfect for HDR content, based on how great movies looked when we watched them on last year's Panasonic OLEDs.

Better reading the room

Like Panasonic's previous OLEDs, models in the new range support Filmmaker Mode, which aims to present the picture exactly as the director intended. But this mode has been improved for 2023 – it features an upgraded ambient colour temperature sensor that's better at detecting the lighting conditions in your room.

Though we haven't tested it yet, so can't confirm how well it works, Panasonic says that this allows the set to more accurately adjust colour and contrast to give you the optimum viewing experience. For example, it will lower the colour temperature in a warmly lit room, and brighten the dark tones in very light environments.

As with previous OLEDs, Panasonic has again enlisted the help of long-time collaborator and renowned Hollywood colourist Stefan Sonnenfeld to ensure it's as accurate as possible.

Sonnenfeld has been described as the "da Vinci of the movies", and has worked on some of the biggest films of the century, including Top Gun: Maverick, A Star is Born, Wonder Woman, Man of Steel and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, among others.

Again, we haven't reviewed the new TVs yet, but considering the wonderfully as-the-director-intended-it results from past Panasonic TVs we've tested, we have high hopes for the new models.

Sound by Technics

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The LZ2000 was very impressive on the audio front during our checks last year, and we're glad to see Panasonic continue that focus with the MZ2000. The new TV is equipped with a Dolby Atmos sound system that's tuned by Panasonic's hi-fi brand Technics.

This features multiple built-in upward-firing, side-firing and front-firing speakers. The front speaker array runs the whole width of the TV behind a speaker grille, and now features a wider soundstage. It also features three modes that give you greater control over where to place the sound: in one point (Pinpoint Mode), a certain place or group of people (Area Mode) or boosted in one particular spot (Spot Mode).

The bass-boosting algorithm has been upgraded too, and should lend the low end more impact when a soundtrack requires it.

There are new gaming-specific audio modes too – we'll come onto these next.

Gamers' delight

The MZ2000's increased brightness will of course benefit everyone whether they're watching or playing video games on the TV, but gamers also get a new True Game Mode. This promises to be as carefully calibrated as the TV's movie presets.

Panasonic says TVs featuring True Game Mode will have more accurate colours and improved, source-oriented tone mapping for more accurate HDR, as well as dedicated audio modes for gaming. ALLM and VRR (including G-Sync and Freesync) are supported once again as well. ALLM and VRR are key features we expect on any modern gaming TV that let the set adjust the frame rate. This means they can raise it above the traditional 60fps, offering more responsive gameplay when a compatible console, like the PS5, is connected to an HDMI 2.1 port.

Dolby Vision game mode is present on all Panasonic TVs that feature Game Mode Extreme (though only up to 60Hz, not 120Hz), while PC gamers are catered for with Nvidia G-SYNC, which smoothens and sharpens gameplay and is present on all Panasonic OLEDs with HXC PRO AI.

There are new gaming sound modes too, each specific to a different genre. RPG (Role-Playing Game) Sound Mode promises to immerse you right in the game's virtual world, while FPS (First-Person Shooter) Mode provides a greater sense of space so you can hear subtle noises like footsteps and where they're coming from.

Panasonic 2023 TV range breakdown

That's some of the highlights of the new range, then. But which exact models does it comprise?

Panasonic MZ2000 OLED TV

(Image credit: Panasonic)

This is Panasonic's range-topper for 2023, an all-singing, all-dancing follow-up to the excellent LZ2000. The 77-inch model has a slightly upgraded screen on the smaller models – Panasonic calls this Master OLED Pro Cinema Size.

Panasonic MZ2000 specs:

Operating system: my Home Screen 8.0

my Home Screen 8.0 Sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch

55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch Display type: Master OLED Pro Cinema Size (TX-77MZ2000B), Master OLED Ultimate (TX-65MZ2000B and TX-55MZ2000B)

Master OLED Pro Cinema Size (TX-77MZ2000B), Master OLED Ultimate (TX-65MZ2000B and TX-55MZ2000B) Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: HCX Pro AI Processor

HCX Pro AI Processor HDMI 2.1: Yes x2 (4x HDMI total)

Yes x2 (4x HDMI total) Gaming features: True Game Mode, VRR (FreeSync and G-sync), ALLM

True Game Mode, VRR (FreeSync and G-sync), ALLM Sound: 360° Soundscape Pro

Panasonic MZ2000 pricing:

Panasonic TX-77MZ2000B: TBC

TBC Panasonic TX-65MZ2000B: TBC

TBC Panasonic TX-55MZ2000B: TBC

Panasonic MZ1500 OLED TV

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Though we don't have pricing for the MZ1500 yet, it's likely to be a slightly cheaper model than the MZ2000. In previous years, Panasonic's 2000-series and 1500-series TV have differed primarily in terms of sound, but we expect there to be a fairly large picture disparity as the MZ1500 doesn't feature the brightness-boosting MLA tech of the MZ2000.

The MZ1500 does still feature a Master OLED Pro panel, though, as well as the top-notch HCX Pro AI Processor, so it gets all of the same adaptive picture processing and fancy new gaming features.

And while it doesn't have the up- and side-firing drivers of its flagship sibling, it does have a fairly substantial bar of front-firing drivers mounted beneath the display.

Panasonic MZ1500 specs:

Sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch

55-inch, 65-inch Display type: Master OLED Pro

Master OLED Pro Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: HCX Pro AI Processor

HCX Pro AI Processor HDMI 2.1: Yes x2 (4x HDMI total)

Yes x2 (4x HDMI total) Gaming features: True Game Mode, VRR (FreeSync and G-sync), ALLM

True Game Mode, VRR (FreeSync and G-sync), ALLM Sound: Dynamic Theatre Surround Pro

Panasonic MZ1500 pricing:

Panasonic TX-65MZ1500B: TBC

TBC Panasonic TX-55MZ1500B: TBC

Panasonic MZ980 OLED TV

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The MZ980 comes in smaller sizes than the other two higher-up models – 42- and 48-inch, alongside the 55-incher. This model, which is exclusive to the UK (mainland Europe will instead get an MZ1000 model), appears to feature an OLED EX panel from LG but isn’t designated as Master OLED Pro, which we believe means it won’t go as bright as the MZ1500. It also has a more basic sound system.

The MZ980 does feature the HCX Pro AI processor, though, so will benefit from all of the advanced movie and game features of its more expensive siblings. That could make it a particularly strong choice for gamers on a budget.

Panasonic MZ980 specs:

Operating system: my Home Screen 8.0

my Home Screen 8.0 Sizes: 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch

42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch Display type: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: HCX Pro AI Processor

HCX Pro AI Processor HDMI 2.1: Yes x2 (4x HDMI total)

Yes x2 (4x HDMI total) Gaming features: True Game Mode, VRR (FreeSync and G-Sync), ALLM

True Game Mode, VRR (FreeSync and G-Sync), ALLM Sound: Theatre Surround Pro

Panasonic MZ980 pricing:

Panasonic TX-55MZ980B: TBC

TBC Panasonic TX-48MZ980B: TBC

TBC Panasonic TX-42MZ980B: TBC

Panasonic MZ800 OLED TV

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic's MZ800 runs Google TV. It comes in 42-, 48-, 55- and 65-inch sizes, and supports HDR formats including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision (but not HDR10+ Adaptive or Dolby Vision IQ), as well as the same Filmmaker Mode as Panasonic's pricier sets. Dynamic Surround Sound is onboard, along with a built-in subwoofer and Dolby Atmos.

While it has two HDMI 2.1 ports, it's not yet clear whether it supports advanced gaming features such as 4K/120Hz or VRR.

Panasonic MZ800 specs:

Operating system: Google TV

Google TV Sizes: 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch

42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch Display type: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: Yes x2 (4x HDMI total)

Yes x2 (4x HDMI total) Gaming features: Game Mode

Game Mode Sound: Dynamic Surround Sound

Panasonic MZ800 pricing:

Panasonic TX-65MZ800B: TBC

TBC Panasonic TX-55MZ800B: TBC

TBC Panasonic TX-48MZ800B: TBC

TBC Panasonic TX-42MZ800B: TBC

Panasonic MZ700 OLED TV

(Image credit: Panasonic)

This is the same TV as above, but exclusive to one retailer (we don't know which one yet). It also doesn't have the built-in subwoofer, or support for HDR10+.

Panasonic MZ700 specs:

Operating system: Google TV

Google TV Sizes: 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch

42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch Display type: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: Yes x2 (4x HDMI total)

Yes x2 (4x HDMI total) Gaming features: Game Mode

Game Mode Sound: Dynamic Surround Sound

Panasonic MZ700 pricing:

Panasonic TX-65MZ700B: TBC

TBC Panasonic TX-55MZ700B: TBC

TBC Panasonic TX-48MZ700B: TBC

TBC Panasonic TX-42MZ700B: TBC

Panasonic MX950 LED TV

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic's flagship LED TV for 2023 features Mini LED technology with a Quantum Dot layer. Panasonic says this will produce "superior brightness and minimal halo effect". The HCX Pro AI Processor and new Filmmaker Mode are here too, as are the Game Mode Extreme and AMD FreeSync Premium gaming features. HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ are also onboard.

Panasonic MX950 specs:

Operating system: my Home Screen 8.0

my Home Screen 8.0 Sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch

55-inch, 65-inch Display type: Quantum Dot Mini LED

Quantum Dot Mini LED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: HCX Pro AI Processor

HCX Pro AI Processor HDMI 2.1: TBC

TBC Gaming features: Game Mode Extreme, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium

Game Mode Extreme, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium Sound: Dynamic Theatre Surround

Panasonic MX950 pricing:

Panasonic TX-65MX950B: TBC

TBC Panasonic TX-55MX950B: TBC

Panasonic MX800 LED TV

(Image credit: Panasonic)

This is Panasonic's only Fire TV in the range. Because it runs Amazon's operating system, it works seamlessly with Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant, using the bundled Voice Remote. It's available in the greatest range of sizes, ranging from 43 inches all the way up to 75 inches. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision are here again, but not in their more advanced Adaptive or IQ versions, and Dolby Atmos is on sound duties.

Panasonic MX800 specs:

Operating system: Fire TV

Fire TV Sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch

43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch Display type: LED

LED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: HCX Processor

HCX Processor HDMI 2.1: TBC

TBC Gaming features: Game Mode, ALLM

Game Mode, ALLM Sound: TBC

Panasonic MX800 prices:

Panasonic TX-75MX800B: TBC

TBC Panasonic TX-65MX800B: TBC

TBC Panasonic TX-55MX800B: TBC

TBC Panasonic TX-50MX800B: TBC

TBC Panasonic TX-43MX800B: TBC

MORE:

Read our five-star Panasonic TX-65LZ2000B OLED TV review

The best TVs you can buy in 2023

OLED vs QLED: which is the best TV technology?