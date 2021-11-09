Don't wait for Black Friday, get £600 off the Samsung Q950A Dolby Atmos soundbar right now

Good things may come to those who wait, but if you're in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar this Black Friday we wouldn't suggest hanging around – Samsung's flagship 2021 soundbar is currently available with a massive £600 discount at a number of UK retailers.

With a generous 22 drivers delivering 11.1.4 surround sound, the HW-Q950A offers the greatest number of channels of any soundbar on the market right now, as well as 3D audio format support from both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

The very best Dolby Atmos soundbar Black Friday deals available right now

£1599 Samsung HW-Q950A £1599 £999 at John Lewis

There are big savings to be had on this on Samsung's flagship 2021 soundbar, which has more drivers than any other model on the market. The 11.1.4 channels deliver both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound and the performance is huge and bombastic.

The Q950A has two HDMI inputs and one output (with support for eARC), plus optical-in for older TVs. The soundbar’s microphone allows for commands to the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant and can also be used to monitor background levels, as the Q950A has a nifty feature to boost the centre channel for clearer dialogue if ambient noise increases – though we doubt you’ll feel the need to use it.

At 130cm long, the main unit of the HW-Q950A isn’t tiny, but it’s nevertheless shorter than many other flagship Dolby Atmos models available at the moment. Inside the left, centre and right channels sit alongside a pair each of upward-firing, surround and wide surround drivers. The separate sub houses a single 8-inch speaker while the wireless surround units each contain 3 drivers – one facing towards the front of the room, one upwards and the last one towards the listening position.

And if you happen to own a 2021 Samsung TV, you can further enhance the driver count by using a Samsung feature called ‘Q-Symphony’, which allows the TV's internal speakers to work in conjunction with the soundbar package to add more height and space to the soundfield.

With plenty of sonic vigour, features and speakers, the Q950A offers a potent listening experience. While it’s not the most nuanced or spacious performer, those looking to splash out on a Dolby Atmos soundbar that can deliver big, punchy audio and supremely clear vocals will likely not be disappointed by the Q950A, especially at this huge pre-Black Friday discount on its £1599 launch price.

