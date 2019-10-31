Best Sky TV deals ahead of Black Friday 2019: the bundles, packages and Sky Q offers you need

Sky Q is the best entertainment offering around right now, combining top-flight sports, the best drama and comedy from the UK and US, and the biggest films before they reach other services, and much of it in 4K too. And now it offers Netflix , giving you a host of original content and an exhaustive library to binge your way through.

But it's not cheap. Thankfully there are ways to make it more affordable, be it a time-limited deal or just by pruning away the channels and services you don't need.

Here we'll cover both of these options, as well as tell you all about Sky Q, how to get it and what it offers. So, here are the best Sky deals, bundles and packages and how to get them. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains. Happy viewing!

What is Sky Q?

Sky Q is the next generation of home entertainment, following on from Sky+. It offers lots of channels covering drama, comedy, wildlife, kids, films and sports content, served up in a package that delivers 4K picture quality, the ability to pause and rewind live channels, and full multi-room features.

How do you get Sky Q?

To get Sky Q, you'll need a Sky Q Box, which comes in two sizes: 1TB or 2TB (which was known as Sky Q Silver when it launched). The 1TB option stores up to 500 hours of standard definition TV, lets you record three channels while watching a fourth and is able to show HD content.

The 2TB box holds twice as much content, can record six channels while you watch a seventh and is compatible with 4K content.

You'll also need a satellite dish in order to watch Sky, though we're promised that Sky will soon be available over broadband.

Can you still get Sky+?

No. While Sky still supports its Sky+ customers, the only option for new customers is Sky Q.

How much do the Sky Q boxes cost?

The Standard Sky Q package allows you to watch content at up to HD resolution and comes with the 1TB box. There's a one-off installation fee of £20 and then it's £25 per month for the basic TV package which includes Sky Atlantic, 500 Sky Box Sets, Sky Originals and a Netflix subscription rolled in.

You can upgrade this Sky Q Multiroom for an additional £13 per month and enjoy your Sky content on a second TV.

Sky Q Ultra HD is where things get serious. That ups the ante with the Sky Q 2TB box for an installation fee of £50 and a monthly £38 for the basic TV package, Netflix and access to 4K content. To make that multiroom, it's Sky Q Ultimate which is currently the same price.

With any of these Sky Q options, you can add on TV channels in bundles like Sky Sports, Sky Box Sets, Sky Entertainment, etc.

That's the basics covered. So what do the various Sky packages offer?

Sky TV & Netflix

Sky TV & Netflix | £20 setup fee | £25 a month Sky has ditched the old format of multiple tiers of Sky TV packages. and the he Sky Entertainment pack name now too. Instead you get Sky TV & Netflix as the basic starter bundle for just £25 per month. This pack includes a wide variety of dramas, comedies, documentaries, music, Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Nat Geo wild, Sky Originals and over 500 Sky Box Sets. Not bad at all.View Deal

This is the basic package that all Sky customers get. It offers over 300 channels covering entertainment, documentary, music and sports. These include Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Fox, MTV, Gold, Comedy Central, Quest, Syfy, E!, Discovery, National Geographic, Sky Sports News, Eurosport and Sky Sports Mix.

That means you get shows like Big Little Lies, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year, Chernobyl, Gomorrah and Riviera.

For new customers, Sky Entertainment costs £25 a month for the first 18 months. After that, it defaults to the standard price of £34 a month. Better still, Sky has recently added its Ultimate On Demand to the bundle which means you get a Netflix subscription and access to over 500 Sky Box Sets as well.

Now you've got your starter pack, it's time to add some extras.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports Complete Pack | £23 per month (18 month contract) Sports subscriptions are getting complicated but Sky remains a pretty much must-buy for serious sports fans. You can get the full package for £23 per month, down from £30. This Sky Sports bundle comes with Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.View Deal

This gives you more sports channels than the standard Sky TV & Netflix package. Namely, you get individual channels dedicated to Premier League football, the football league, cricket, F1 and golf.

You also get Sky Sports Action (showing badminton, WWE and others), Sky Sports Arena (basketball, racing, bowling), Sky Sports Main Event (golf, cricket, rugby) and Sky Sports News.

This usually costs £30 a month, but is currently only £23 a month for new Sky customers (for the first 18 months).

If you have the 2TB Sky Q box, you'll be able to watch some of these channels in 4K.

Sky Cinema

Sky Cinema | £11 a month With a new film premiere every day and over 1000 other films to choose from, Sky Cinema is great for film fans. The selection is up-to-date and you also get these channels in HD at no additional cost.

View Deal

Sky offers 11 film channels, along with over 1,000 movies on-demand. It also shows a new premiere every day of the year.

This costs £18 a month, or £11 a month for new customers (for the first 18 months).

Kids

Sky Kids | £5 a month This deals gives over 5000 episodes on demand. There's more though as there are also 11 live channels. You can also have up to 10 individual profiles on the Sky Kids app with shows tailored to the age of your children.

View Deal

There are 11 kids channels up for grabs, including the Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Nickelodeon, Nick Toons, Boomerang and Cartoon Network.

This costs £5 extra a month. It only offers a 31-day contract, so you won't be tied in for the long run.

HD

Sky has more than 35 HD channels, covering sports, films, documentaries and entertainment, but to watch them in their full glory you'll need the HD option. This costs £5 a month, and again is a 31-day contract.

Sky TV in HD | £5 a month This is one of the best add-ons to any Sky TV package. If you have an HD or 4K TV, you'll want to upgrade to HD and 4K and enjoy your content in the most pixels possible.View Deal

Sky Q Experience

Sky Q Experience | free for first extra TV, £99 per additional TV | £13 a month Sky Multiscreen (now known as the Sky Q Experience) is an extra £13 a month. Adding multiscreen to just one more TV in your home is just £20. Once those setup fees are paid though, you are only paying £13 a month for the rest of your Sky TV contract.

View Deal

If you want to really unlock the power of Sky Q, you'll need Sky Q Experience.

This gives you access to Sky's 4K content (which mostly consists of sports and films), and lets you watch in more rooms in the home using Sky Q Mini boxes.

This costs £13 a month, on an 18-month contract. For the time being, there are no extra set-up fees to add a second TV but to add any more screens does incur costs. Each additional TV beyond the second requires the installation of a Sky Q Mini box. These are charged at £99 each.

• The best 4K TV shows and films on Sky Q Ultra HD

Sky Fibre broadband

Sky Fibre Broadband | 18 months | £10 one off set-up fee | from £27 per month

If you're also looking for a fibre broadband bundle to compliment your Sky TV deal, then you can add one to your Sky package from as little as £27 a month. All of Sky's broadband packages include unlimited downloads, line rental, free evening and weekend calls and the Sky Hub router.View Deal

Want to add broadband to the deal? Sky's Essential broadband costs £25 a month for the first 18 months, then £30 a month thereafter. There will also be a set-up cost, which starts at £10.

This gets you an average speed of 11Mbps, which is enough for general web use like browsing, emailing and checking social media, as well as basic video streaming. Like all of Sky's broadband bundles, it includes the Sky Hub wireless router, unlimited data usage, line rental and free evening and weekend calls too.

Sky's speedier option is called Superfast. This offers speeds average speeds of 59Mbps, which is better suited for streaming HD and 4K content. It costs £32 a month for the first 18 months and £37 a month thereafter. Again a set-up fee applies.

For those who want the very best Sky can offer, then Sky Ultrafast is the way to go. You get average download speeds of 149Mbps for an unchanging £39 per month.

These deals may vary depending on where you live. Enter your postcode during the buying process to see what deals are available for you.