Best Samsung deals ahead of Black Friday

Samsung is one of the biggest players in the AV market, offering a huge range of products in a huge range of categories, including TVs, soundbars, headphones, Blu-ray players and more.

And, thanks to that wide choice, you don't have to look far for a Samsung bargain. We've rounded-up some of the best Samsung deals online, featuring 4K TVs, soundbars and wireless earbuds. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Best Samsung TV deals

Samsung UE43RU7470 4K HDR TV £429 £399 at Currys We've only just given this 43 inch Samsung TV a What Hi-Fi? Award and already it's dropped in price. This is a cracking set for those who want 4K, HDR and a great operating system at a more compact size.View Deal

Samsung UE49RU8000 4K HDR TV £749 £699 at Richer Sounds Another Award-winning TV that's recently dropped a little in price, the 49 inch RU8000 is an excellent TV with lots of detail, super-sharp edges and great colours. It's also got the best, most app-laden operating system out there. A real bargain.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q90R 55in 2019 QLED TV for £2799 £1899 at John Lewis Samsung's 2019 4K flagship has now dropped in price, with a healthy discount of £900 from John Lewis (and others). It's still much more expensive than the C9 OLED above, but for some the punchier picture, nicer operating system and brilliant One Connect feature might be worth the extra.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q70R 65in 4K TV £1499 £1299 at Richer Sounds This recent Award-winner has already shed £200 from its very reasonable launch price, making it even more of a mid-range marvel. If you like the sound of the Q90R but can't stretch your budget that far, the Q70R is an excellent compromise.View Deal

Samsung QE49Q6FN 49in 4K TV £1299 £869 at Amazon This Samsung QLED TV supports 4K and HDR, all of the apps you'll likely need, from Netflix and Amazon to BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, and Freeview and Freesat tuners. Four HDMI inputs mean you can connect a whole host of devices, too. Better than OLED? Maybe not, but QLED delivers an impressive, bright picture nonetheless.View Deal

Best Samsung home cinema deals

Samsung HW-MS650 3.0 soundar £700 £309 Despite its slender profile this powerful soundbar crams in nine speakers for power and offers tuning to enhance speech for clearer dialogue when watching a connected TV. The sub is built-in offering plenty of power without taking up room. It even supports high-res audio and Bluetooth making it a great deal with that £370.99 saving.View Deal

Samsung HW-MS550 £599 £299 at Currys If budget is tight, this Samsung soundbar offers a lot of its siblings' feature-set, but has fewer drivers and is limited to 2.1-channel support.View Deal

Samsung HW-N650 soundbar £700 £299 at Amazon Here, Samsung's Acoustic Beam Technology aims to deliver a more cinematic experience from the space in front of your TV. The HW-N650 delivers an impressive 360 watts of power through its 5.1 drivers, and has a wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth to boot.View Deal

Best Samsung headphones deals

Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition) £200 £85 at Amazon They aren't our absolute favourite pair of true wireless earbuds, but these Samsungs could be ideal for those who simply want a reliable pair of wireless earbuds with excellent battery life.View Deal

