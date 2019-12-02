Best JBL Cyber Monday deals: big savings on JBL headphones and speakers

JBL's headphones and speakers are renowned for being hard-wearing while still sounding extremely good. And while they're not the priciest around, who doesn't want an extra saving on top of a reasonable price tag?.

Cyber Monday deals have arrived and there's plenty of JBL fare is among them. Fancy a great pair of wireless noise-cancellers for less than a meal out? How about a portable Bluetooth speaker for less than a round of drinks? You've come to the right place...

JBL Reflect Flow £130 £99.99 at Argos

In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge.View Deal

JBL Go 2 £30 £21 at Amazon

Speakers don't come much more portable than this little square number. It's very affordable - especially now - sounds great, and comes in a range of bright colours. Small, bright and fun - it really is hip to be square.View Deal

JBL Tune600BTNC £90 £49 at Currys

Wireless headphones need not cost the earth. As well as Bluetooth wireless tech keeping you connected sans wires, these pack noise-cancelling, keeping the outside world at bay. And now with £51 off.View Deal

JBL Charge 4 £159 £96 at Amazon

This speaker is waterproof, so you don't have to worry about dropping it in the pool (or more likely a puddle at this time of year). The battery is a healthy 7500mAh, and keeps going for a marathon 20 hours. View Deal

JBL Xtreme 2 £249 £169 at Richer Sounds

There's a saving of £80 to be had on this JBL portable speaker. And it's Xtreme by name, Xtreme by nature - it might look like an unashamed boombox, but it sounds surprisingly subtle, smoothing out its rough edges with a measured and refined performance. Well worth an audition.View Deal

