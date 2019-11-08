Best cheap headphone deals 2019 ahead of Black Friday

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, now's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains... which is exactly what we're doing. Whether you're after some cheap wireless headphones or a pair of premium noise-cancelling cans, some runaround in-ears for the train or some swanky true wireless earbuds for the gym, you've come to the right place to bag a bargain.
We've searched far and wide on the wonderful world wide web to find the best deals on headphones by Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, Beats, Beyerdynamic, Grado and the rest to bring you the very best savings on the internet.
Our selection covers everything from high-end hi-fi headphones to pairs you'll sling in your gym bag. We've also got wireless models, true wireless earbuds for when you really want to cut the cord, and more traditional in-ear and over-ear wired models. And some of the very best headphones on the market are included, natch...
Wireless headphones
Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones
£150 £95
Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal
Sony WH-CH500 Wireless noise-cancelling
£60 £45 at Argos
The next model down from the headphones above, these Sony on-ears have a shorter battery life (20 hours) but still the all-important Bluetooth connection and noise-cancellation. View Deal
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth headphones
£80 £60 at Amazon
These aptX Bluetooth headphones boast a 20-hour battery (via a lithium battery), but the bigger selling points are 4.5/5 user review rating and £20 off.View Deal
JBL E50BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
£119 £49 at Currys
They may be fairly chunky, but if JBL's success rate is to go by these wireless over-ear headphones should be decent buys for on-the-go-use. Their impressive 18-hour battery life helps their case too.View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling
£330 £260
Sony's superb flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones keep getting better and better, but in the sale, the price is only getting lower. A five-star product, you can save an impressive 20% on these headphones right now.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling
£330 £249 at Exceptional AV
Prefer Bose? The Sonys above may sound a little superior, but if you're happy to sacrifice that last little bit of sonic ability in the name of added comfort and a cheaper price, these Boses are the noise-cancellers to buy.View Deal
Libratone Q Adapt noise-cancelling wireless on-ears
£220 £115
Their clean, easy-going and smooth performance may not be the best on the market rhythmically (as we said in our review, when these headphones were £220), but we're big fans of their stylish, compact build and feature-full control app.View Deal
Bose SoundLink Around-Ear wireless headphones
£229 £169
Bose has long been a player in the wireless headphone game, and these are one of their most affordable over-ear pairs. With NFC one-touch connectivity, a 15-hour battery life and a 4.5/5 user review rating, these cans are bargains waiting to be bagged.View Deal
Bose SoundSport Wireless
£140 £113 at Peter Tyson
Looking for a great pair of wireless headphones for the gym or running? These Bose in-ears are an excellent option with brilliant sound quality and solid battery life. At this price, they're a bit of a bargain.View Deal
Beats Powerbeats 3
£250 £140 at Very
With launch of the Powerbeats Pros, Beats's ex-flagship have gone on special. These earbuds are sport-friendly and have a 12-hour battery life, with a Fast Fuel feature that offers an hour of music playback from just a five minute charge.View Deal
Grado GW100 Wireless on-ears
£200 £169 at Amazon
Grado's first pair of wireless headphones - and world's first pair of wireless open-back headphones. Very much Grado in both aesthetic and engineering design, the GW100s utilise the signature drivers found in the brand’s wired models. These five-star efforts are fantastic for the money.View Deal
Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones
£250 £183 at Amazon
Full-bodied, clear sound and excellent battery life make these Beats wireless headphones well worth considering. The stylish design is matched by 40 hours of juice, while iOS device users can benefit from seamless connection too.View Deal
Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless
£300 £225 at John Lewis
They may not be as attractive as an overall package as Sennheiser's Momentums, but these wireless noise-cancellers still marry great build and comfort with an entertaining performance.View Deal
BeatsX wireless earbuds
£110 £85 at John Lewis
Bluetooth earphones don’t get much easier to use than this, particularly for iPhone owners. Wireless performance is great, and they’re an easy fit. Their sound is energetic and full albeit not the best in its category.View Deal
Marshall Minor II In-Ear Wireless Headphones
£119 £90
The Marshall brand has branched-out from guitar amps to wireless speakers and headphones, and you can make a nice saving on the Minor II in-ears. 12 hours of playtime and a "2 minute charging time" are two of the stand out features.View Deal
True wireless earbuds
Apple AirPods (latest model) with charging case
£159 £141
Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. Even a fiver off is welcome!View Deal
Sony WF-1000X true wireless
£179 £119 at Currys
If you want the best-sounding pair of AirPod alternatives under £200, you don't need to look much further than the Sony WF-1000X earbuds. And right now you can save £50 on the original price. An excellent buy.View Deal
JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds
£130 £99.99 at Argos
In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge, with an extra 20 to be had from the charging case.
View Deal
Sony WF-SP700N True Wireless Sports Headphones
£179 £119
A budget pair of Sony wireless earbuds that are aimed at sporty types, thanks to the waterproof and splashproof design, 3-hour battery life and Google Assistant voice control. Free 6-month Spotify Premium subscription.View Deal
Bose SoundSport Free
£180 £159 at Very
Another impressive pair of five-star true wireless buds, these Boses are pretty much the perfect package, with impressive features and impressive sound. Now £25 off.View Deal
Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition)
£200 £179 at Very
We prefer the sound of the Sonys above, but there could be a home for these Samsungs among those who simply want a reliable pair of wireless earbuds with excellent battery life.View Deal
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless
£280 £224 at Amazon
Sennheiser's first pair of truly wireless in-ears impress on a number of fronts. The four-hour battery life is competitive, the touch controls for volume work a treat and the sound is detailed and nicely balanced. They sit at the pricier end of the scale, so this £45 discount should come in handy.View Deal
In-ear headphones
Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ears
£90 £60 at Amazon
Possessor of our 2017 Product of the Year Award, these wired in-ears continue the success of Sennheiser's seemingly ever-growing Momentum range with a comfortable fit, attractive design and a wonderfully clear and detailed performance.View Deal
Klipsch R6 II
£90 £87 at Amazon
A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. These affordable in-ear headphones are our new favourites. So even £3 off is a good deal!View Deal
AKG N40 in-ear headphones
£299 £199 at Richer Sounds
Another Award-winning pair of in-ears, this time from AKG. Excellently put together, they deliver a comfortable fit and superb sound - and you can save £150.View Deal
JVC HA-ETR40 in-ears
£35 £32.30 at Amazon
Cheap headphones often suffer from thinness and brightness. Not here. The JVCs have decent weight in the bass, good punch and nicely projected vocals.View Deal
Over-ear headphones
AKG K92 over-ear headphones
£50 £42.30
"AKG strikes gold with these great value headphones" is what we said when they were £50! Now they're reduced, these detailed, smooth and rhythmically sound over-ears are the best budget wired headphones currently available to buy.
AKG K72 over-ear headphones
£35 £30
A great, affordable pair of home headphones for those on an even tighter budget, the K72s are great-value headphones, and better for home duties than street ’phones.
View Deal
Beats by Dr. Dre EP
£90 £70 at Amazon
We’re less familiar with the Beats by Dr. Dre wired EP on-ear headphones – which are now £23 off in white – but no doubt the iconic aesthetic will be enough to attract some. View Deal
AKG N60NC
£169.95 £99 at Richer Sounds
A winning combination of great sound and isolation make these AKGs ideal travel companions. These Ultra-portable, well isolating and entertaining on-ears won a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2015.View Deal
