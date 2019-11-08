Best cheap headphone deals 2019 ahead of Black Friday

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, now's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains... which is exactly what we're doing. Whether you're after some cheap wireless headphones or a pair of premium noise-cancelling cans, some runaround in-ears for the train or some swanky true wireless earbuds for the gym, you've come to the right place to bag a bargain.

We've searched far and wide on the wonderful world wide web to find the best deals on headphones by Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, Beats, Beyerdynamic, Grado and the rest to bring you the very best savings on the internet.

Our selection covers everything from high-end hi-fi headphones to pairs you'll sling in your gym bag. We've also got wireless models, true wireless earbuds for when you really want to cut the cord, and more traditional in-ear and over-ear wired models. And some of the very best headphones on the market are included, natch...

Wireless headphones

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £95

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

JBL E50BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones £119 £49 at Currys

They may be fairly chunky, but if JBL's success rate is to go by these wireless over-ear headphones should be decent buys for on-the-go-use. Their impressive 18-hour battery life helps their case too.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling £330 £260

Sony's superb flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones keep getting better and better, but in the sale, the price is only getting lower. A five-star product, you can save an impressive 20% on these headphones right now.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling £330 £249 at Exceptional AV

Prefer Bose? The Sonys above may sound a little superior, but if you're happy to sacrifice that last little bit of sonic ability in the name of added comfort and a cheaper price, these Boses are the noise-cancellers to buy.View Deal

Libratone Q Adapt noise-cancelling wireless on-ears £220 £115

Their clean, easy-going and smooth performance may not be the best on the market rhythmically (as we said in our review, when these headphones were £220), but we're big fans of their stylish, compact build and feature-full control app.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear wireless headphones £229 £169

Bose has long been a player in the wireless headphone game, and these are one of their most affordable over-ear pairs. With NFC one-touch connectivity, a 15-hour battery life and a 4.5/5 user review rating, these cans are bargains waiting to be bagged.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless £140 £113 at Peter Tyson

Looking for a great pair of wireless headphones for the gym or running? These Bose in-ears are an excellent option with brilliant sound quality and solid battery life. At this price, they're a bit of a bargain.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 £250 £140 at Very

With launch of the Powerbeats Pros, Beats's ex-flagship have gone on special. These earbuds are sport-friendly and have a 12-hour battery life, with a Fast Fuel feature that offers an hour of music playback from just a five minute charge.View Deal

Grado GW100 Wireless on-ears £200 £169 at Amazon

Grado's first pair of wireless headphones - and world's first pair of wireless open-back headphones. Very much Grado in both aesthetic and engineering design, the GW100s utilise the signature drivers found in the brand’s wired models. These five-star efforts are fantastic for the money.View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones £250 £183 at Amazon

Full-bodied, clear sound and excellent battery life make these Beats wireless headphones well worth considering. The stylish design is matched by 40 hours of juice, while iOS device users can benefit from seamless connection too.View Deal

Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless £300 £225 at John Lewis

They may not be as attractive as an overall package as Sennheiser's Momentums, but these wireless noise-cancellers still marry great build and comfort with an entertaining performance.View Deal

BeatsX wireless earbuds £110 £85 at John Lewis

Bluetooth earphones don’t get much easier to use than this, particularly for iPhone owners. Wireless performance is great, and they’re an easy fit. Their sound is energetic and full albeit not the best in its category.View Deal

Marshall Minor II In-Ear Wireless Headphones £119 £90

The Marshall brand has branched-out from guitar amps to wireless speakers and headphones, and you can make a nice saving on the Minor II in-ears. 12 hours of playtime and a "2 minute charging time" are two of the stand out features.View Deal

True wireless earbuds

Sony WF-1000X true wireless £179 £119 at Currys

If you want the best-sounding pair of AirPod alternatives under £200, you don't need to look much further than the Sony WF-1000X earbuds. And right now you can save £50 on the original price. An excellent buy.View Deal

JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds £130 £99.99 at Argos

In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge, with an extra 20 to be had from the charging case.

View Deal

Sony WF-SP700N True Wireless Sports Headphones £179 £119

A budget pair of Sony wireless earbuds that are aimed at sporty types, thanks to the waterproof and splashproof design, 3-hour battery life and Google Assistant voice control. Free 6-month Spotify Premium subscription.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free £180 £159 at Very

Another impressive pair of five-star true wireless buds, these Boses are pretty much the perfect package, with impressive features and impressive sound. Now £25 off.View Deal

Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition) £200 £179 at Very

We prefer the sound of the Sonys above, but there could be a home for these Samsungs among those who simply want a reliable pair of wireless earbuds with excellent battery life.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless £280 £224 at Amazon

Sennheiser's first pair of truly wireless in-ears impress on a number of fronts. The four-hour battery life is competitive, the touch controls for volume work a treat and the sound is detailed and nicely balanced. They sit at the pricier end of the scale, so this £45 discount should come in handy.View Deal

In-ear headphones

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ears £90 £60 at Amazon

Possessor of our 2017 Product of the Year Award, these wired in-ears continue the success of Sennheiser's seemingly ever-growing Momentum range with a comfortable fit, attractive design and a wonderfully clear and detailed performance.View Deal

JVC HA-ETR40 in-ears £35 £32.30 at Amazon

Cheap headphones often suffer from thinness and brightness. Not here. The JVCs have decent weight in the bass, good punch and nicely projected vocals.View Deal

Over-ear headphones

AKG K92 over-ear headphones £50 £42.30

"AKG strikes gold with these great value headphones" is what we said when they were £50! Now they're reduced, these detailed, smooth and rhythmically sound over-ears are the best budget wired headphones currently available to buy.

View Deal

AKG K72 over-ear headphones £35 £30

A great, affordable pair of home headphones for those on an even tighter budget, the K72s are great-value headphones, and better for home duties than street ’phones.

View Deal

Beats by Dr. Dre EP £90 £70 at Amazon

We’re less familiar with the Beats by Dr. Dre wired EP on-ear headphones – which are now £23 off in white – but no doubt the iconic aesthetic will be enough to attract some. View Deal

AKG N60NC £169.95 £99 at Richer Sounds

A winning combination of great sound and isolation make these AKGs ideal travel companions. These Ultra-portable, well isolating and entertaining on-ears won a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2015.View Deal

