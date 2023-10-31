Best early Black Friday Bose QuietComfort deals in October

When it comes to noise cancelling, no one does it quite like Bose. Some rivals might boast superior sound and cosier comfort, but historically, Bose's QuietComfort range has consistently delivered some of the best ANC (active noise cancelling) on the market.

Regularly among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, the QuietComfort models are also among the priciest. But they don't have to be. The early Black Friday sales are here and, main days are fast approaching and Bose always has models that feature among the best headphone deals around this time. See below for all the best bargains.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Bose's latest and greatest earbuds offer superb comfort and sound quality, and of course, the noise cancelling is on point.

The Earbuds Ultra's arrival took us by surprise. Their predecessors – the QuietComfort Earbuds II (below) – were barely a year old, and they had earned five stars plus a What Hi-Fi Award. So we thought they had plenty of life in them yet.

Bose disagrees, and who are we to argue? They look very similar to their predecessors, albeit with a new metallic treatment and a notch that lets you line up the stability bands more easily. Once in place, they are supremely comfortable, as is usually the case with Bose's earbuds.

But the biggest change from the QuietComfort Earbuds II is the Ultra model includes spatial audio (known as Bose Immersive Audio). Like other incarnations of the tech, this aims to make songs sound more like they're coming from a pair of speakers than headphones, with a more airy, spacious feel. We found this hit-and-miss during testing, but the most important thing about these headphones is they deliver excellent ANC and fantastic sound quality.

They are a little pricier than the QuietComfort Earbuds II (which you'd expect given the relative ages of both pairs) and they still lack multipoint Bluetooth and wireless charging, but there might be deals on their launch price of £300 / $299 / AU$450.

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

These flagship over-ears replace the excellent Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. We haven't tested them thoroughly yet, but we did go ears-on at a launch event in New York.

They certainly look and feel suitably premium, while they're one of the few pairs at this level to swivel and hinge, meaning they fold up smaller for stashing in a bag. They're comfortable to wear, exert just the right amount of pressure, and deliver 24-hour battery life which is okay, but not class-leading when compared to rivals like the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless.

Like the Ultra Earbuds, they boast Bose Immersive Audio (i.e. spatial audio), which again comes in two modes, still and motion, depending on whether you're stationary or moving around. aptX Adaptive support is also onboard, as is multipoint Bluetooth.

We're promised better sound and noise cancellation than before, and in our hands-on, both seemed impressive. However, we're reserving judgment until after a proper test.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones launched at £449 / $429 / AU$649 – check for any deals below.

Read our Bose QuietComfort Ultra hands-on review

Bose QuietComfort Headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort Headphones

(Image credit: Bose)

This particular model replaces the QuietComfort 45 which launched in 2021. As well as all the features of the QC45, they add the ability to adjust levels of ANC and set custom noise-cancelling modes. There’s also multipoint Bluetooth and up to 24 hours of battery life.

They are available in Black and White Smoke and a limited edition Cypress Green colourway for £350 / $349 / AU$550. We haven't tested them yet – we'll update this once we have.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II deals

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose's older ANC buds might have been surpassed by their newer, Ultra siblings, but they still have plenty going for them. In fact, their combination of awesome noise cancelling, comfy fit and beautifully balanced sound earned them a 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award. They're only just over a year old now, having launched in September 2022, so their tech isn't exactly old hat.

To our ears, they're a little more comfortable than the Sony XM5, but like their successors there's no multipoint or wireless charging. aptX HD support is also conspicuous by its absence.

The noise cancelling is next level, proving more effective than many over-ear headphones. And the Aware transparency mode comes into its own when you need a quick chat without taking the earbuds out.

Sound quality is very good indeed, though we do prefer the Sony XM5 for clarity and detail. The QuietComfort Earbuds II bring textures and subtle nuances to life, and they boast impressive speed and agility. In a very competitive market, these are still up there with the best.

They launched at £280 / $299 / AU$429, but can now be picked up cheaper.

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review

Bose QuietComfort 45 deals

Bose QuietComfort 45

(Image credit: Bose)

Before all these came the QuietComfort 45. These over-ears scored four out of five when they launched back in 2021.

They're very capable headphones, with Bose's trademark excellent noise-cancelling tech. The design hasn't moved on much from their predecessors, the QC35 II, but is still perfectly functional. Bluetooth multipoint is onboard, though any form of aptX is lacking.

Noise cancellation is typically excellent, if a little more basic than Bose's more recent models. But as a one-size-fits-all noise-cancelling solution, it works well.

Sonically, they're not quite as good as the competition, particularly the newer rivals that have hit the scene since the QC45's launch. That's mostly down to the QC45's timing, which can be a little off. Otherwise, they're a very capable set of headphones which you can regularly find discounted.

Read our full Bose QuietComfort 45 review

