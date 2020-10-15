Best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals ahead of Black Friday 2020

If you're looking to add smart skills to your TV, an Amazon Fire TV device could be the way to go.

Plug a Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Cube in to your TV's HDMI socket, and you'll get access to a host of video apps for catch-up TV and on-demand movie viewing, including Netflix and – of course – Amazon Prime Video. Plus it'll give you Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated personal assistant, so you can control your TV with your voice, look up trivia, access weather, news and traffic reports, and even control other smart home appliances like your lighting and heating.

We've compared all the Fire TV sticks and devices so you can decide which Amazon streamer is right for you. While Amazon Fire TV streamers aren't too expensive, it always pays to find the cheapest price – below you'll find the best Fire TV deals, updated every 15 minutes. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, it's a good bet they're even more affordable than ever.

Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020)

One of Amazon's newest streamers, this 2020 Fire TV Stick features Dolby Atmos for immersive audio, and HDR for a greater difference between the light and dark parts of the picture, for a more realistic image. Inside is an enhanced 1.7GHz quad-core processor that boasts 50 per cent more power than the previous generation Fire TV Stick. This new model delivers faster streaming in 1080p at 60fps, while the dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi supports 5GHz networks and promises more stable streaming and fewer dropped connections. The Alexa Voice Remote has dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control compatible TVs, soundbars, and AV receivers, too.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Another new member of Amazon's ever-growing family of Fire TV devices, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a more affordable way to bring Alexa to your TV. It's 50 percent faster than the previous Fire TV Stick, and is HD quality with HDR support. The Alexa Voice Remote Lite lets you speak to find, launch, and control content, while like the other new Fire TV Stick for 2020 (above), it has a new user interface. This puts the main menu at the centre of your screen, making it easier to find what you're looking for. The difference is it doesn't have the TV button controls, so no dedicated power, volume and mute buttons – it's all about the voice. There's also no Dolby Atmos here.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Or, to give it its full name, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote. Quite a mouthful. This is the only Fire TV Stick capable of showing a 4K picture, which makes it a must if you have a 4K TV. The Alexa Voice Remote has all the usual skills, plus the device is not short of AV compatibility, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos. How good is it? We gave it an Award last year, calling it the benchmark for streaming sticks. High praise indeed. Care about picture and sound? This is the streaming stick for you.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Another 4K-capable Fire TV device, the Fire TV Cube is a cut above your average streamer. For starters, it doesn't have a 'stick' design, but instead looks like a cube. The main difference in terms of functionality is that it doubles as a voice-activated universal remote for your whole system. That means you can control your Sky Q box, soundbar, TV, 4K Blu-ray player and games console, just by speaking. Now that's power. It streams in great quality too, supporting all formats of HDR. No wonder it earned five stars in our review.

