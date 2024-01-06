8 best TV deals in the January sales — grab these five-star TVs for less

It's fair to say that the January sales have had a bit of their limelight taken off them since Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day came along, but if you're still on the look out for a bargain after Christmas, there are some great deals to be had.

Whether you have your eye on a top-of-the-range OLED TV for your living room, or want to grab a bargain on a smaller TV for your bedroom or kitchen, there's money to be saved across the ranges.

To help you make the right decision, we've only included products we've reviewed so you know that these really are good deals on great TVs.

As ever we won't know when these deals will finish, but we will try to keep this page updated. Still, as always, the advice is that if you see a deal you like the look of, grab it, sharpish. Without further ado, over to the deals...

The best January sales TV deals

LG OLED42C3 £1099 £999 at Amazon (save £100)

This 42-inch C3 not only delivers OLED excellence at under £1000, but it is quite simply the best TV at its size. Boasting a punchy yet authentic picture, all the gaming features you could want and a well-stocked and easy-to-use user interface, it's an easy buy — and even better at this price. What Hi-Fi? Award winner Read our full LG 42OLEDC3 review

Deal also available at Richer Sounds

TCL 55C845K £849 £799 at Currys (save £50)

The discount here might not be the hugest, but considering what great value the C845K is already, to see any more money off it is nothing short of a bargain. We were blown away by the picture performance for the price, and while it's not without compromise, it's a whole lot of TV for the money. Five stars Read our full TCL 55C845K review

Deal also available at Hughes, Amazon

Sony Bravia KD-55X85L £999 £899 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

Sony’s X85 series has always been one of the brand’s more value-focused ranges, but this year’s X85L comes with local dimming for the first time, and the results secured this TV five stars in our review. The improved HDR and contrast joins Sony’s refined picture performance for a truly cinematic performance on a budget. Five stars Read our full Sony Bravia KD-55X85L review

Hisense 65U8K £1,599 £1,199 at Hughes (save £400)

Hisense TVs are attractively priced at the best of times, but this flagship Mini LED TV looks even more appealing with £400 lopped off the price. There are some compromises here, particularly in some dark scenes, but the overall balanced and consistent picture make it well worth considering — particularly at this price. Four stars Read our full Hisense 65U8K review

LG OLED65G3 £2,499 £2,229 at Sevenoaks Sound & Vision (save £200)

If your budget is a little bigger, the LG G3 is LG’s top-of-the-range OLED for 2023 — and its brighter MLA panel knocked our socks off with its sharp, insightful picture. You may want to add a soundbar for the best experience, but with £200 saved at this price, you’ve got some budget to play with. Five stars Read our full LG OLED65G3 review

Deal also available at Currys, John Lewis

Samsung QE55QN95C £1,499 £1,397 at Amazon (save £102)

Samsung's flagship Mini LED TV for 2023 made big improvements from the previous generation, almost doubling the dimming zones and pushing picture performance up considerably thanks to much better processing. This is easily one of the best LCD TVs you can buy right now — grab it with this saving while you can. Five stars Read our full Samsung QE55QN95C review

