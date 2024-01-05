7 best headphone deals in the January sales – Award winners from just £79

If you had new headphones on your Christmas list and Father Christmas didn’t get the memo, the January sales offer a great opportunity to pick up a bargain on some of our favourite headphones.

Whether you’re looking for in-ear, over-ear, noise cancelling or wired, there are plenty of great deals to be had – and all of the products below have been tested in full by our expert review team, so you can be sure that whichever you pick, your money is going to be well spent.

You’ll even spot a few What Hi-Fi? Award winners in the list below, with discounts that now make them better value than ever. As ever, we can’t be sure how long these deals will last, so if you spot one that takes your fancy, act quick! Because it's a long wait for Black Friday...

The very best headphone January sales deals

Earfun Air £50 £28 at Amazon (save £22)

The five-star Earfun Air are already incredible value for a pair of true wireless earbuds, and now they're available almost half price, for under £30. While you have to manage some expectations at this level, they are a comfortable, nicely built set of headphones that also boast excellent battery life, wireless charging support and an expansive listen.

Five stars



Read our full Earfun Air review

Sony WH-1000XM5 £319 £279 at Amazon (save £40)

These Award-winning headphones don't need much introduction — they're our top recommendation when it comes to wireless headphones and they're still at their Black Friday price. They might not feel quite as premium as some of its competitors, but the sound quality and noise cancellation here are superb. What Hi-Fi? Award winner



Read our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review

Deal also available at Currys, Sony

Grado SR325x £329 £249 at Peter Tyson (save £80)

For at-home listening, you can't get much better than the Award-winning Grado SR325x. These wired wonders have been favourites of ours since they were released in 2021, and if you prefer the airy performance of open back cans, these could be just the ticket. What Hi-Fi? Award winners



Read our full Grado SR325x review

Deal also available at Sevenoaks, Amazon

Sony WF-C700N £99 £79 at Amazon (save £20)

These budget buds picked up our Product of the Year Award 2023, and at the moment, you can grab them with 20 per cent off, at their Black Friday price. Considering these impressed us as much as they did when they cost just shy of £100, this is a superb deal – with your pick of colour too.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner Read our full Sony WF-C700N review

Deal also available at Very

Focal Elegia £849 £349 at Sevenoaks (save £500)

Yes, you've read that discount correctly. You can take a whopping £500 off these great four-star headphones from Focal – and bear in mind, we gave them that star rating when they were tested at full price. They're a few years old now, but if you want a premium set of headphones at a hugely discounted price, these are well worth considering.

Five stars



Read our full Focal Elegia review

Deal also available at Amazon

Jabra Elite 4 Active £120 £70 at Amazon (save £50)

Despite their name, these compact, lightweight buds work well for most situations, though their IP57 rating means they are also well-guarded against sweaty workouts and rainy runs. They are coming up to a year old, which may suggest a successor is around the corner, but saving £50 in this limited-time deal makes them well worth a look. Four stars



Read our full Jabra Elite 4 Active review

Deal also available at Very, John Lewis



Bose QuietComfort Ultra £450 £399 at Amazon (save £51)

Considering these five-star headphones have only been out a few months, it's no wonder they shot back up to full price after Black Friday. However, they're currently down at the same price, so if you missed your chance to snap them up at a discount the first time, you can rectify your mistake now (if you're quick). Five stars



Read our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra review

Deal also available at Currys

