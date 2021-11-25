13 brilliant Black Friday soundbar deals: great soundbars for every budget

If you'd like to upgrade your TV's sonic performance with a soundbar this Black Friday then you've come to the right place. We all know that in-built TV speakers aren't much to write home about and while flat-panel pictures are becoming crisper and brighter, frustratingly we still struggle to hear dialogue and sound effects with any clarity.

But there is a cost-effective way to hear vocals more clearly and up the ante with film soundtracks. Just grab yourself a great-value soundbar from some of the excellent models on offer this Black Friday.

A soundbar is the easiest way to bolster your TV's audio capabilities without cluttering your living room. And the good news just keeps on coming, as there are currently some extra-tasty deals to be snapped up on wallet-friendly TV soundbars, as well as some excellent savings on more premium options if you're partnering with a bigger, flagship TV.

Here's our pick of the best soundbar deals this Black Friday. We'll keep updating this page regularly, but due to the nature of flash deals, some of these offers will disappear once their allotted time has elapsed – or as and when stocks run out.

The best Black Friday sales

The Best Black Friday soundbar deals live right now

Sennheiser Ambeo: £2199 Sennheiser Ambeo: £2199 £1799 at Sevenoaks (save £400)

Standing almost 1.3m wide, Sennheiser's Ambeo is not for the faint of heart or short of space, but it takes up much less space than a full home cinema, sounds sensational and boasts Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. This is the first time we've seen it get a decent discount, so pounce now if it's up your street.

£1599 Samsung HW-Q950A £1599 £999 at Richer Sounds

There are big savings to be had on Samsung's flagship 2021 soundbar, which has more drivers than any other model on the market. The 11.1.4 channels deliver both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound and the performance is huge and bombastic.

Denon Home Sound Bar 550 Denon Home Sound Bar 550 £599 £469 at Amazon (save £130)

With over 20 per cent off, this is a good deal on what looks like a very good soundbar. Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, HEOS built-in and AirPlay 2 support combine to make it one of the more feature-rich of its kind we've seen.

LG SP11RA £1499 LG SP11RA £1499 £999 at Hughes (save £500)

This 2021 flagship soundbar is surprisingly agile, with a detailed top end and easy-going character. It’s not got the most robust low end but it does offer an even and immersive listening experience with a tech spec that is one of the most comprehensive and future-proofed available.

Dali Kubik One Soundbar £799 Dali Kubik One Soundbar £799 £399 at Richer Sounds (save £400)

Dali has come up with some great things over the years and the Swedish company's first foray into soundbars is no exception. With attention-grabbing sound and looks, this former What Hi-Fi? award winner delivers big sound at an great price.

Samsung HW-Q800A Samsung Q800A Dolby Atmos soundbar £799 £699 (save £100) at Samsung

Very few soundbar subs perform as well as Samsung's 3.1.2 Q800A with a muscular, room-filling sound and gut-busting bass, all contained within a relatively small package. Not only does the Q800A offer Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, but it also has a broad feature set that includes two HDMI ports (one equipped with eARC), Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2, all of which can be controlled by the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Samsung Q700A Dolby Atmos soundbar £698 Samsung Q700A Dolby Atmos soundbar £698 £399 (save £299) at John Lewis

We haven't tested this step-down model from the Q800A (above), but Dolby Atmos soundbars at this price don't come up very often. Like its big sibling, this is a 3.1.2 system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and the same excellent connectivity. The main bar is even the same size as the Q800A, but the sub is slightly smaller, indicating the low-end performance may not be as punchy. If you're not all about the bass though this could be the perfect bargain.

LG SP8YA LG SP8YA Dolby Atmos soundbar £699 £599 at John Lewis (save £100)

This Dolby Atmos soundbar with a wireless sub has many of the features of LG's higher-end models, including eARC, plus another HDMI 2.1 input with 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10 pass-through. Streaming is well catered for thanks to Bluetooth, Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2. Sonically this 3.1.2 package punches above its weight with a broad, vibrant soundstage that can easily match the cinematic scale of larger screens. It can also be upgraded to 5.1.2 by the addition of the SPK8 2.0 surround kit.

Roku Streambar streaming soundbar £130 Roku Streambar streaming soundbar £130 £100 at Amazon (save £30)

Staying true to form, Roku's audio option is a one-box solution that's designed to be plugged into your TV's HDMI port with minimal fuss. We gave it four stars at £130. Now down to just £100, it's a seriously tempting way to level up your TV's sound and smarts in one go.

Bose TV Speaker £270 Bose TV Speaker £270 £230 at Peter Tyson (save £40) This soundbar thrives on simplicity: there's a one-connection set-up to your TV via optical or HDMI, you can use your current TV remote to control the volume of the speaker and it detects the signal from your TV when turned on and automatically turns on, too. There's Bluetooth for streaming and settings for vocal clarity and extra bass. It's not a model that we've heard but Bose's strong reputation makes this a pretty safe bet.

Hisense HS214 all-in-one soundbar Hisense HS214 all-in-one soundbar £129 £77 Amazon (save £52)

We've not tested this model but at this price Hisense's 65cm 'bar with multiple connections (line-in, USB, Bluetooth, optical, HDMI out ARC), three Audio Modes (movie, music and news) and a bundled universal remote looks worth a punt.

JVC TH-D227BA 2.0 Compact Sound Bar JVC TH-D227BA 2.0 Compact Sound Bar £100 £35 at Currys (save £65)

This JVC soundbar has Bluetooth as well as wired connections, so you can easily connect the soundbar to your TV or phone. It has a compact design that's compatible with TVs 17 inches and bigger. We've not tested it but at just £40 it could be ideal for an affordable bedroom TV that needs a sonic boost.

£300 Sky Soundbox Soundbar £300 £209 at Sky (save £91)

Sky's soundbar-slash-wireless speaker (a collaborative effort with Parisian audio specialist Devialet) delivers big sound from a small box. It has 4K-supporting HDMI connections and a digital optical input, plus USB and Bluetooth connectivity for music. We gave it four stars at £300 so it's well worth a look at this deal price.

MORE:

Here are the best cheap soundbars you can currently buy

And check out the best Dolby Atmos soundbars