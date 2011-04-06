A plug upgrade has made this interconnect even more appealing

We’ve long been fans of Chord’s Prodac coaxial digital interconnect.

The change comes down to a change of the RCA terminal to one that uses a (posh) plastic outer casing instead of metal.

It is said to damp down vibrations fed into the cable and reduce stray electrical currents.

And there’s no denying this seemingly insignificant change lifts the Prodac’s performance noticeably.

It’s sweeter, smoother and more precise than before without losing any of the excitement of the older version.

