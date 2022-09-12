Best over-ear headphones under $200: wired and wireless Bluetooth

Best Over-Ear Headphones Under $200 Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best over-ear headphones under $200 in 2022.

Headphones have fast become one of the most popular ways to listen to music, watch TV and movies, and takes calls and meetings. Offering great sound and isolation from outside noise, the best over-ear headphones are more than ways to simply listen to music.

How to choose the best over-ear headphones for you

Whether you're outside or at home, commuting or even in the gym, over-ear headphones are fit for every occasion. And you can get excellent performance for under $200 (and even under $100).

Wired over-ear headphones may still offer the best relative sound quality but we all know that wireless Bluetooth has become supremely popular for the convenience. If you're not sure which way to go, then take a look at our guide on how to choose the right pair of headphones. You can combine features and performance, sound quality and great value with all of the below headphones; our pick of the best over-ear headphones under $200.

1. Sony WH-1000XM3 These wireless and noise-cancelling Sonys set a new standard at the money. Specifications Wireless: Yes Noise-cancelling: Yes Connector: Bluetooth, 3.5mm Charging: USB-C Built-in mic and controls: Yes Weight: 255g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Natural, all-round sound quality + The best noise-cancelling out there + Supremely comfortable Reasons to avoid - Touch controls feel fiddly at first

OK, so these might be just a touch over $200 but we had to include them, not least as they are often found on offer under $200 (especially now the XM5 model has launched). The Sony WH-1000XM3 cemented the brand's position as king of noise-cancelling headphones, beating rivals like the Bose QuietComfort 35 II and Bowers & Wilkins PX to the top spot when they came on the scene. Given the prestige of those brands, that's no mean feat.

So how did these Sonys get there? For starters, they offer a comfortable fit that you can wear all day. They also boast useful features such as an Atmospheric Pressure Optimiser, which maximises noise-cancelling performance at high altitude. Ideal for that loud flight.

But it's the sound quality that really stands out. The Sony headphones use analogue amplification to great effect with an immense sense of spaciousness, loads of detail and enhanced dynamics. Every instrument is given room to breathe, and there's no loss in terms of directness either – the sound hits you right between the ears, making you feel like you're in the room with the band. In a word: superb.

Read the full Sony WH-1000XM3 review

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

2. Sennheiser HD 250BT Sennheiser succeeds in the supremely affordable wireless headphones market. Specifications Wireless: Yes Noise-cancelling: No Connector: Bluetooth Charging: USB-C Built-in mic and controls: Yes Weight: 125g Today's Best Deals $44 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $80.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Open, detailed presentation + In-app EQ optimisation + Rock-solid budget build Reasons to avoid - Nothing at this price

Sennheiser doesn't tend to release too many pairs of wireless headphones at this more affordable end of the market so we're happy to report that these Bluetooth headphones are excellent value for money.

The appearance might be functional, but these are far from basic. There's a Smart Control app for one, which brings with it an equaliser and EQ settings, plus battery life notifications and firmware updates.

Sonically, Sennheiser’s ultra-affordable and durable headphones do not disappoint for the price. The HD 250BT sound a good deal more musically detailed, agile and rhythmically gifted across the frequencies than you might expect. A steal at under $200.

Read the full Sennheiser HD 250BT review

3. AKG K72 A great pair of budget over-ear headphones under $200. Specifications Wireless: No Noise-cancelling: No Connector: 3.5mm Charging: N/A Built-in mic and controls: No Weight: 200g Today's Best Deals $40.90 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $45 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $45 (opens in new tab) at Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent value + Very comfortable Reasons to avoid - Colored, boxy mids - Not the most portable design

Looking for a bargain? These quality closed-back wired headphones are among the best out there for the money. The solid build means these are going to last – AKG bends the cable 80,000 times just to test longevity. The padding is comfy, while the three-metre cable offers more than enough play for listening comfortably at home. This is a classic studio headphone design. While you could just about get away with wearing these out on the street, they’re not really designed for it. The long cable provides further proof.

And the sound? It’s expansive, with width and scale just not heard in the kind of headphones found on the high street at this sort of price. They opt for a neutral presentation, as favoured by pro audio brands, sounding smoother than the similarly-priced Sennheiser HD201 and with better controlled bass. The midrange isn't quite as clean as we'd like but for the money, these really are superb over-ear headphones if you're on a budget.

Read the full AKG K72 review

(Image credit: Austrian Audio)

4. Austrian Audio Hi-X15 Talented and affordable budget wired over-ear headphones for the home. Specifications Wireless: No Noise-cancelling: No Connector: 3.5mm (6.3mm adapter included) Charging: N/A Built-in mic and controls: No Weight: 255g Today's Best Deals $119 (opens in new tab) at Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab) $179 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $179 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Clear, open presentation + Dig out plenty of detail + Impressive sense of timing Reasons to avoid - Need plenty of running in - Require partnering with suitable electronics

Given everyone’s apparent obsession with wireless headphones, you’d be forgiven for thinking the days of wired headphones were numbered, especially at the more affordable end of the market.

But we’d be surprised if those thoughts ever surfaced in the corridors of Austrian Audio’s Vienna HQ. The company, born out of ex-AKG employees, has hit the ground running with its first-ever range of wired headphones, Hi-X.

We’d consider the Hi-X15 an analytical pair of headphones, but they still manage to make music entertaining with it – they extract bags of detail but keep the soul of your music intact. Throughout the frequency range, these headphones deliver consistently high detail levels and fantastic dynamics. There isn’t an ounce of fat on any track played through the Austrian AudioHi-X15 headphones. But at the same time there’s enough weight and substance to low frequencies that you don’t feel as though you’re missing out.

We wouldn't insist on you partnering them with a suitable DAC/headphone amplifier, but do so and you’ll be rewarded with a mature-sounding pair of headphones that go above and beyond at the money.

Read the full Austrian Audio Hi-X15 review

(Image credit: Grado)

5. Grado SR80x These open-backed headphones are the ones to beat for audio quality at this price. Specifications Wireless: No Noise-cancelling: No Connector: 3.5mm (6.3mm adapter included) Charging: N/A Built-in mic and controls: No Weight: 220g Today's Best Deals $125 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $125 (opens in new tab) at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) $161.90 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Punchy, musical performers + Class-leading insight + Light and comfortable Reasons to avoid - Very leaky

The SR80 have spawned many variants within the company’s Prestige Series in the three decades since they launched, and the fact that they are still a part of the all-new Prestige X Series makes them the longest-running Grado model. The all-new SR80x succeeds the 2014-released, multi-What Hi-Fi? Award-winning SR80e from the previous Prestige E Series.

Everything we like about their predecessors – their nimble-footedness, expressive, rolling dynamics, and insight across well-defined frequencies – has been inherited, and the punch and panache that have made the Prestige models such born entertainers are very much also part of the SR80x’s sonic signature. These are far from rich or even warm in tone, but an extra generous sprinkling of refinement this time round has made their forward, clinical presentation all the more palpable.

Grado hasn’t torn up its own rulebook and revolutionised its legendary headphones, because it hasn’t needed to. But the tweaks made to the SR80x have certainly added value in the right direction. At this money, the SR80 model remains the finest in the market.

Read the full Grado SR80x review

6. Sony WH-CH700N Wireless and noise cancelling? These are great value over-ear headphones under $200. Specifications Wireless: Yes Noise-cancelling: Yes Connector: Bluetooth, 3.5mm Charging: MicroUSB Built-in mic and controls: Yes Weight: 240g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Detailed, musical performance + Punchy and weighty + Impressive battery life Reasons to avoid - Lack refinement - Rudimentary noise-cancelling

Sony has great pedigree when it comes to wireless headphones, and this pair slots right into that legacy. They're excellent value, packing wireless and active noise-cancelling tech into a stylish package, at a low, low price. Bass is taut but still very punchy, and the timing isn't half bad for a pair of wireless cans.

The WH-CH700N offer playback via Bluetooth with NFC pairing, a built-in microphone for hand-free calling and support for Siri/Google Assistant voice controls. Battery life is an impressive 35 hours. In a hurry? A 10-minute quick-charge will breathe an hour's life into the battery.

Once run in, a pair of 40mm neodymium drivers dish up a balanced and even sound that's neither too rich nor too brittle. They're an easy listen and you can adjust the EQ settings via the Sony Headphones Connect App. If you're prepared to spend more, you can get better noise-cancelling tech. But if your budget is tight, these are money well spent.

Read the full Sony WH-CH700N review

(Image credit: AKG)

7. AKG K175 A budget pair of studio headphones that also like to party. Specifications Wireless: No Noise-cancelling: No Connector: 3.5mm, plus 6.3mm adapter Built-in mic and controls: No Charging: N/A Weight: 250g Today's Best Deals $60.98 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $178.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Vivid and energetic sound + Better looking than most Reasons to avoid - Fatiguing midrange - Limited noise isolation

The AKG K175 look good, don’t cost the earth and have a punchy enthusiasm. However, there're not really made for commuting as they come with a weighty, coiled cable rather than the usual straight type. They also let in a lot of sound – wear them on a busy street and you’ll hear plenty of external noise.

Still, provided you avoid packed trains these studio monitor-style headphones offer lots of comfort and an engaging, energetic performance. Bass is deep and assured rather than boomy, while vocals sound vital and close to your ear. On the downside, we found the upper mid-tones a bit raw. That's all very well when listening to heavy metal, but it's not ideal for less aggressive genres of music.

If you're looking for a pair of affordable headphones for use at home, the light, spacious K175 are well worth an audition. Assuming you can live with the uncompromising midrange, they're a great pick.

Read the full AKG K175 review

(Image credit: JBL)

8. JBL Club 700BT Bass-heavy headphones that excel with dance music. Specifications Wireless: Yes Noise-cancelling: No Connector: Bluetooth, 3.5mm Built-in mic and controls: Yes Charging: USB-C Weight: 283g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Strong feature set + Tight, punchy bass + Reasonably detailed Reasons to avoid - Balance skewed to bass - Missing dynamic refinement - No aptX support

Like bass? You'll love these JBL over-ear headphones. The JBL Club 700BT are the entry-level headphones of an over-ear series made with touring DJs in mind. But with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support, a long battery life and a durable build, there’s plenty for everyone at this affordable price.

We've reviewed more comfortable headphones but they feel solid and durable, and fold up neatly to make them ideal for taking outside or on holiday. Wireless Bluetooth range is around 10m and battery life is a healthy 50 hours of playback before you’ll need to reconnect the included USB-C charge cable. Recharging is rapid too, taking under two hours to reach full power from empty. Smart voice assistants and the addition of a mic make them easy to use.

And they offer a good standard of audio too, which is best-suited to dance and electronic music, thanks to a solid, bass-heavy but still punchy and impactful sound. Maybe not for everyone but with good features and a durable design, they might just be an ideal choice for some people.

Read the full JBL Club 700BT review

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

9. Sennheiser HD 450BT Smooth, durable performers with typical Sennheiser appeal. Specifications Wireless: Yes Noise-cancelling: Yes Connector: Bluetooth, 3.5mm Built-in mic and controls: Yes Charging: USB-C Weight: 238g Today's Best Deals $129.95 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $149.98 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $207.10 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Smooth, easy-listening balance + Excellent battery life + aptX Low Latency Bluetooth Reasons to avoid - Busy button layout - Bass emphasis won’t suit all

While they may lack the outright transparency and simplicity of the very best headphones out there, there really is plenty to like in the HD 450BT – not least in the way of top-notch features, such as the excellent, 30-hour battery life and aptX Low Latency support, which are far from given in headphones of this price.

They're wireless and deliver decent noice-cancelling, too. If battery and bass are up there on your list of priorities, they're a fine choice.

Read the full Sennheiser HD 450BT review

How we test headphones

We have state-of-the-art testing facilities in London, Reading and Bath, where our team of experienced, in-house reviewers test the majority of hi-fi and AV kit that passes through our door.

Of course, testing headphones don't often require such facilities (though we do often try audiophile headphones in our reference hi-fi system). What is important in our headphones reviewing process is that each pair is compared to the best in its price and style class – whether that's one standout pair or a few we favour the highest among the 100+ pairs we listen to each year for reviews and What Hi-Fi? Awards judging. What Hi-Fi? is all about comparative testing, and we keep class-leading products in our stockrooms so we can always compare new products to ones we know and love.

We are always impartial and do our best to make sure we're hearing every product at their very best, so we'll try plenty of different types of music and give them plenty of listening time (and time to run in), while the wired headphones that might warrant being used with a DAC are tested with a suitable one. It's not just about sound quality, of course. If a pair has active noise cancellation – increasingly the case these days – we'll ensure part of our testing involves using them in different environments.

All review verdicts are agreed upon by the team rather than an individual reviewer to eliminate any personal preference and to make sure we're being as thorough as possible, too. There's no input from PR companies or our sales team when it comes to the verdict, with What Hi-Fi? proud of having delivered honest, unbiased reviews for decades.

