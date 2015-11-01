Best In-ear headphones 2015

Product of the year
Best in-ear headphones £50-£100
Sennheiser Momentum M2 in-ear
"The Momentums deliver on numerous fronts, but it’s the wonderful sense of clarity and stunning level of detail that really shine."
Best buys
Best in-ear headphones under £50
SoundMagic E10S
"It's another win for SoundMagic. Absolutely nothing else can compete at this price level."
Best in-ear headphones £100-£300
Shure SE425
"The SE425s are the finest in-ears we've ever heard at this price."
Best in-ear headphones £300+
Sennheiser IE800
"The Sennheiser IE 800s are superbly made, brilliantly accomplished in-ear headphones."