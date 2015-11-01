Trending

Best On-ear headphones 2015

Product of the year

Best portable on-ear headphones under £100

AKG Y50

"Excelling in sound and style, the Y50s remain unrivalled for a second year running."

Best buys

Best noise-cancelling headphones under £250

AKG N60 NC

"A winning combination of great sound and noise isolation make these AKGs ideal travel companions."

Best portable on-ear headphones £100-£200

Philips Fidelio M1MKII

"The M1MKIIs are a lovely pair of headphones, and are highly recommended."

Best wireless headphones under £250

AKG Y50 BT

"These AKGs are quite something - Bluetooth headphones that sound just as good as their wired counterparts."

Best portable on-ear headphones £200-£300

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-ear

Sennheiser has tinkered with a winning formula, and produced an even better set of Momentum headphones...

Best home on-ear headphones £300+

Shure SRH1540

"Another success for the SHR1540s. They're 100 per cent worthy of their price – and your attention."

Best home on-ear headphones under £150

AKG K550

"There's no stopping the winning run of the K550s. They're rousingly musical headphones with no obvious deficiencies."

Best noise-cancelling headphones £250+

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless

"Sennheiser has delivered an endlessly listenable, hugely likeable pair of headphones."

Best home on-ear headphones £150-£300

Grado SR325e

"The musical, detailed sound of the Grados makes them a truly top buy."

Best wireless headphones £250+

B&W P5 Wireless

"The P5 Wireless offer great sound and gorgeous design, minus the inconvenience of cables - that's what we like to hear."