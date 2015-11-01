Best Wireless speakers 2015

Product of the year
Audio Pro Addon T3
"Audio Pro has designed a classy wireless speaker that ignores gimmicks and focuses on delivering the best sound possible for the money. A huge achievement."
Best buys
UE Roll
"The Ultimate Ears Roll is a superb little speaker that works perfectly for its intended purpose – both in its design and performance."
Geneva AeroSphère Large
"An outstanding design matched by its gorgeous sound, Geneva's AeroSphère Large is a terrific speaker."
KEF Muo
"KEF brings a touch of luxury to the portable speaker market with this excellent Bluetooth speaker."
Geneva Model S Wireless DAB+
"A classy speaker with additional radio features, the Model S has reached wireless hi-fi heaven."
Monitor Audio S-150
"For the money, the Monitor Audio S150 is a remarkable wireless speaker."
Naim Mu-so
"A hugely desirable wireless speaker with hi-fi aspirations, the Mu-so is quite simply stunning."