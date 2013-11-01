Trending

Best Home cinema amplifiers 2013

Product of the year

Best home cinema amplifier £350-£700

Sony STR-DN1040

Read the full review here

Product of the Year, Awards 2013. Depth of detail, exciting and ample connectivity – this is a superstar in the making

Best buys

Best home cinema amplifier up to £350

Yamaha RX-V375

Read the full review here

Best home cinema amplifier up to £350, Awards 2013. Energetic and punchy surround sound performance that will thrill and engage

Best home cinema amplifier £700-£1500

Pioneer SC-LX57

"Stunning levels of subtlety make this a truly impressive AV receiver"

Best home cinema amplifier £1500+

Yamaha RX-A3030

"Will fill your home cinema room with a stunning, cinematic scale of sound"