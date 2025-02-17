Rewind: hi-fi treats from McIntosh and TEAC, Sky Glass TV Gen 2, Apple launch announcement and more

Happy Monday and welcome to the latest entry into our weekly Rewind hi-fi and home cinema news digest.

With the Apple launch event happening and Bristol Hi-Fi Show rapidly approaching it was a busy week for our team of hi-fi and home cinema experts. We saw everything from surprise launches from hi-fi heavyweights to a new own-brand TV from Sky.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Esoteric low-powered amp cast a spell on our reviewers

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Last week our reviewers had the pleasure of reviewing the Esoteric F-01/PS-01F, which is an incredibly interesting beast, offering 30-watt-per-channel despite costing £22,000 / $18,000 / AU$30,000. But there’s actually a good reason for this, with Esoteric having designed the Class A circuit this way to avoid overheating, and holistically improve audio quality.

Running the unit with our standard reference set-up the move clearly paid off with the Esoteric F-01 amplifier and PS-01F outboard power supply combining to deliver excellent detail resolution, class-leading refinement and wonderfully expressive dynamics regardless of which test track we threw at it.

Read our full Esoteric F-01/PS-01F review

TEAC’s new power amp packs a lot of sonic punch into a tiny package

(Image credit: TEAC)

Last week TEAC launched its new AP-507 power amplifier. The unit is the latest entry into the firm’s Reference 500 series, following the HA-507 analogue headphone amp/preamplifier and UD-507 DAC/preamp.

The main selling point is that it packs a lot of power and features into its tiny frame. Highlights include a new-generation Hypex NCOREx power amplifier module that has been custom-tuned by TEAC's engineers, and a fully balanced circuit. The latter features TEAC's proprietary 'dual-mono buffer amplifier' which aims to lower distortion and improve efficiency.

Read the full story: TEAC's premium power amplifier boasts high performance and flexible modes from a letter-sized footprint

We had an opening play with Sky’s new TV

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Last week our home cinema editor, Tom Parsons, fought past the crowds to get an opening look and listen to the new Sky Glass Gen 2 TV. The TV’s an interesting beast as it features a basic QLED panel, rather than a Mini LED, as had been expected. Most of the improvements focus on its 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos sound system, which Sky claims “removes the need for a soundbar”.

Read our Sky Glass Gen 2 hands-on

McIntosh launched an “audiophile-grade” streaming DAC

(Image credit: McIntosh)

McIntosh aimed to let hi-fi buyers have their cake and eat it, launching its new DS2000 Streaming DAC last week. The firm claims the unit will offer audiophiles who already have decent power amplifiers and preamplifiers the high-end streaming component they need to complete the set-up. As well as support for all the streaming platforms you’d expect, the unit has some pretty impressive hardware. This is headlined by a quad balanced 8-channel, 32-bit Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC). McIntosh claims the DAC will offer a wealth of benefits when streaming, including "huge dynamic range" and “superior sound reproduction."

Read the full story: McIntosh's new streaming DAC promises audiophile performance with wireless convenience

Apple is set to launch new product

(Image credit: Future)

Apple confirmed an event set to take place this Thursday where it will unveil "a new member of the family" to fans. While we'd love to see a new HomePod 3 or HomePod Mini, all signs currently suggest it will be a new iPhone SE 4 that launches at the event.

Read the full story: Apple's next cheap iPhone could launch this week according to new rumours

