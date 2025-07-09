Prime Day delivers crazy 72% savings on Amazon devices – but only 5 are truly worth your time
Forget Amazon's soundbars, for one...
It's no surprise that Amazon uses its Prime Day event to discount – and indeed push – its own ever-expanding catalogue of consumer electronics.
The retail giant manufactures everything from TVs to tablets, streaming sticks to smart speakers, and doorbells to lightbulbs, and this week they are being treated to huge discounts of up to 72 per cent in the Amazon Devices Prime Day deals.
But despite the size of those juicy savings on offer, not every device or deal is worth jumping on. For example, we would steer clear of the 30 per cent-off Fire TV Soundbar Plus deal, with our experts stating that it "actually sounds worse than many TVs". And you can do better than the 43-inch Fire TV Omni QLED TV, despite its 45 per cent discount.
We have tested pretty much every Amazon device in our AV wheelhouse (so not the doorbells or lightbulbs!) and below have picked the five best Prime Day deals on those our experts have tried, tested and can recommend...
Save 40%
The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is an Award-winning set – and with £270 slashed from the price, you can't beat it when shopping on a budget. In fact, it's got top spot for its budget price in our best 50-inch TVs guide, and that was at full price. We've praised it for its packed-out specs and consistent picture quality, and you should be praising it for this stellar Prime Day price.
Five stars
Read our 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review
Save 30%
Got a bigger TV budget? Amazon’s 65-inch Fire TV Omni Mini-LED is its most advanced television to date and, as our reviewers described it, "the adult in the room" when it comes to Mini LED sets at its mid-range price. With its sharp, shrewd picture, excellent app support and great gaming features, you'll struggle to find a better set when it comes to consistency at this knockdown price.
Four stars
Read our Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED review
Save 43%
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a powerful plug-and-play TV streaming stick that can upgrade your TV's built-in streaming experience or add smart capabilities to any "dumb" (not internet-savvy) TV. It offers a clear and punchy picture with a wide range of streaming apps supported, and it's a complete no-brainer at this price.
Five stars
Read our Amazon Fire TV Max review
Save 46%
The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) is a stellar small smart speaker with great connectivity and streaming capabilities, alongside a surprisingly robust sound considering the modest size of its spherical design and the driver inside. Whether you want a mini musical machine or simply a speaker to set alarms or answer questions, the latest Echo is worth its Prime Day price.
Five stars
Read our Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) review
Save 43%
The Amazon Fire HD 10 was a five-star budget-friendly tablet to begin with, but now, with a hefty discount (although not the biggest we have seen), it's difficult to pass up. It boasts a beautiful Full HD display and at 10.1 inches is large enough to enjoy your favourite TV shows and movies on. It's a What Hi-Fi? Award winner; for movies on the move, there’s nothing better at this level.
Five stars
Read our Amazon Fire HD 10 review
