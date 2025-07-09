It's no surprise that Amazon uses its Prime Day event to discount – and indeed push – its own ever-expanding catalogue of consumer electronics.

The retail giant manufactures everything from TVs to tablets, streaming sticks to smart speakers, and doorbells to lightbulbs, and this week they are being treated to huge discounts of up to 72 per cent in the Amazon Devices Prime Day deals.

But despite the size of those juicy savings on offer, not every device or deal is worth jumping on. For example, we would steer clear of the 30 per cent-off Fire TV Soundbar Plus deal, with our experts stating that it "actually sounds worse than many TVs". And you can do better than the 43-inch Fire TV Omni QLED TV, despite its 45 per cent discount.

We have tested pretty much every Amazon device in our AV wheelhouse (so not the doorbells or lightbulbs!) and below have picked the five best Prime Day deals on those our experts have tried, tested and can recommend...

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £55 now £29.44 at Amazon Save 46%

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) is a stellar small smart speaker with great connectivity and streaming capabilities, alongside a surprisingly robust sound considering the modest size of its spherical design and the driver inside. Whether you want a mini musical machine or simply a speaker to set alarms or answer questions, the latest Echo is worth its Prime Day price.

Five stars

Read our Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) review

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £150 now £85 at Amazon Save 43%

The Amazon Fire HD 10 was a five-star budget-friendly tablet to begin with, but now, with a hefty discount (although not the biggest we have seen), it's difficult to pass up. It boasts a beautiful Full HD display and at 10.1 inches is large enough to enjoy your favourite TV shows and movies on. It's a What Hi-Fi? Award winner; for movies on the move, there’s nothing better at this level.

Five stars

Read our Amazon Fire HD 10 review

