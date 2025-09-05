Our deal experts have hunted around for top savings on five-star turntables, OLED TVs, wireless headphones and more

Another week has passed in the world of all things audio and visual, and our expert deal hunters and AV editors have been busy scouring the internet so you can save big on the best deals out there.

This week we've seen big savings on all manner of excellent kit in both TV, AV and hi-fi land, including the first big price drop on Sony's stunning WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones.

We've also spotted the lowest-ever price for LG's 55-inch C5 OLED TV and huge savings on a Denon AVR and over £600 off a four-star Samsung portable projector.

Read on for the five best hi-fi and home cinema deals we've spotted this week.

Save 18% (£70) Sony WH-1000XM6: was £399 now £329 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM6 are the company’s best wireless headphones yet and boast not only excellent comfort, but great portability, brilliant noise-cancelling skills and stunning sound quality. Just select the additional £30 voucher when you add them to your basket. Five stars

LG OLED55C5: was £1,900 now £1,300 at John Lewis The five-star LG OLED55C5 delivers a rich, punchy and crisp image that's easy to enjoy alongside a thorough feature set that makes it one of the best OLED TVs we've tested. Now, you can secure it while making an excellent saving – just over £600 off using the code 'SPENDSTRETCH200'.

Record-low Save 66% Samsung The Freestyle projector: was £999 now £339 at Amazon The Freestyle from Samsung is a good option for those wanting portability and performance from their projector. We rated it four stars at its full asking price, and now it boasts a 66% discount, we think it's the perfect time to pounce. It produces bright, sharp, colourful pictures and decent sound for a projector of this type.