Our deal experts have hunted around for top savings on five-star turntables, OLED TVs, wireless headphones and more
Featuring tempting savings on Denon, LG, Samsung, among others
Another week has passed in the world of all things audio and visual, and our expert deal hunters and AV editors have been busy scouring the internet so you can save big on the best deals out there.
This week we've seen big savings on all manner of excellent kit in both TV, AV and hi-fi land, including the first big price drop on Sony's stunning WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones.
We've also spotted the lowest-ever price for LG's 55-inch C5 OLED TV and huge savings on a Denon AVR and over £600 off a four-star Samsung portable projector.
Read on for the five best hi-fi and home cinema deals we've spotted this week.
The Sony WH-1000XM6 are the company’s best wireless headphones yet and boast not only excellent comfort, but great portability, brilliant noise-cancelling skills and stunning sound quality. Just select the additional £30 voucher when you add them to your basket. Five stars
Pro-Ject’s straightforward T1 Evo BT sets a new standard for Bluetooth turntables at this price thanks to its simplicity, flexibility and performance. £40 off isn't bad, either, ensuring the Evo BT won't break the bank if you're hunting for a bargain.
We love the Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 floorstanders and are always pleased to let our readers know when they're discounted. This is actually the largest discount we've ever seen on these towers, which makes it the perfect time to make the investment.
Deal also at Richer Sounds
The five-star LG OLED55C5 delivers a rich, punchy and crisp image that's easy to enjoy alongside a thorough feature set that makes it one of the best OLED TVs we've tested. Now, you can secure it while making an excellent saving – just over £600 off using the code 'SPENDSTRETCH200'.
The Freestyle from Samsung is a good option for those wanting portability and performance from their projector. We rated it four stars at its full asking price, and now it boasts a 66% discount, we think it's the perfect time to pounce. It produces bright, sharp, colourful pictures and decent sound for a projector of this type.
We haven't reviewed this particular model, but we certainly love a number of Denon's step-up AVRs, which deliver excellent sound performance and comprehensive feature sets. At just £399, this should be a good option for home cinema enthusiasts on a budget.
