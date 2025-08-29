Another week has passed in the world of all things audio and visual, and our expert deal hunters and AV editors have been busy scouring the internet so you can save big on the best deals out there.

This week we've seen big savings on all manner of excellent kit in both TV, AV and hi-fi land, including money off a five-star Panasonic OLED TV, Sonos soundbar and the lowest-ever price on a pair of JBL wireless earbuds.

We've also spotted an absolute bargain of a 50-inch TV for just £229.

Read on for the five best hi-fi and home cinema deals we've spotted this week.

Save £41 Bush UT24SB: was £270 now £229 at Argos It's not going to beat a flagship flatscreen, but at this price, the Bush UT24SB still delivers great smart features, low input lag for gaming and good picture quality for the money. Pair it with an affordable soundbar and you'll have quite the budget package.

Save £300 Panasonic TV-48Z90B: was £1,499 now £1,199 at Richer Sounds We called the Panasonic Z90B "the best 48-inch OLED we have tested, especially for movie fans", and that sentiment still stands thanks to the rich, crisp and cinematic picture that this TV produces. Pair that with a decent audio performance (by OLED TV standards) and the latest batch of gaming specs, and we have a TV worthy of knocking LG off the top spot.