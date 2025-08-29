Our deal experts have found top savings on OLED TVs, soundbars, audiophile headphones and more
Featuring tempting savings on Panasonic, Sennheiser and Sony
Another week has passed in the world of all things audio and visual, and our expert deal hunters and AV editors have been busy scouring the internet so you can save big on the best deals out there.
This week we've seen big savings on all manner of excellent kit in both TV, AV and hi-fi land, including money off a five-star Panasonic OLED TV, Sonos soundbar and the lowest-ever price on a pair of JBL wireless earbuds.
We've also spotted an absolute bargain of a 50-inch TV for just £229.
Read on for the five best hi-fi and home cinema deals we've spotted this week.
It's not going to beat a flagship flatscreen, but at this price, the Bush UT24SB still delivers great smart features, low input lag for gaming and good picture quality for the money. Pair it with an affordable soundbar and you'll have quite the budget package.
The five-star Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a What Hi-Fi? Award winner that remains the best Dolby Atmos soundbar in its size and price categories, despite being out for four years now. With effective handling of Dolby Atmos, warm and refined sound, and streaming smarts, you can pick up this spectacular soundbar for a great price.
The Sennheiser HD 505 are featherweight open-back headphones delivering smooth, detailed sound for a reasonable price. They excel at vocal clarity and spacious staging but favour refinement over punch. Perfect for long at-home listening sessions, though they leak sound like all open-back designs. Four stars
We called the Panasonic Z90B "the best 48-inch OLED we have tested, especially for movie fans", and that sentiment still stands thanks to the rich, crisp and cinematic picture that this TV produces. Pair that with a decent audio performance (by OLED TV standards) and the latest batch of gaming specs, and we have a TV worthy of knocking LG off the top spot.
The JBL Tour Pro 3 offer solid, precise sound, spacious presentation, plenty of tip options and a catalogue of clever features. And while, compared with their biggest rivals, the sound quality isn't as good, they are still a well-executed pair of buds with a lot to like. Competitive in noise cancelling, call quality and sound quality.
