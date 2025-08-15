Another week has passed in the world of all things audio and visual, and our expert deal hunters and AV editors have been busy scouring the internet so you can save big on the best deals out there.

This week we've seen big savings on all manner of excellent kit in both TV, AV and hi-fi land, including money off a five-star Technics music-streaming, CD-playing digital source, a pair of excellent Q Acoustics floorstanding speakers and the first price drop on a recently reviewed Bose Bluetooth speaker.

One of our favourite OLED TVs has also dropped to its lowest price ever, so be sure to check out that saving below.

Read on for the five best hi-fi and home cinema deals we've spotted this week.

An amazing saving on one of our favourite OLED TVs

Fantastic five-star floorstanders hit their lowest price yet

Save £260 Q Acoustics 5040: was £999 now £739 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision In June, we saw these super speakers drop to £789, and now Sevenoaks has dropped them a further £50. That not only brings them to a record low price but also creates a seriously tempting offer. For the money, you'll get an insightful, expressive and entertaining performance at a heavily discounted price. Five stars.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

A terriffic all-in-one system now with £300 off

Five stars Save £300 Technics SL-G700M2: was £2,899 now £2,599 at Peter Tyson This stunning Technics SL-G700M2 streamer and CD player is a fantastic digital source, with its insightful, detailed and authoritative performance consistent across all sources. Featuring ample connectivity and streaming support, this entertaining, beautifully made premium unit works well with partnering amplifiers and speakers of a high calibre.

Deal also available at Richer Sounds

Bose's four-star speaker gets its first-ever discount

Our favourite portable music player can be yours with £200 off

Five-star Sennheiser wireless earbuds slashed in price