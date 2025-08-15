Our deal experts have found top savings on floorstanding speakers, OLED TVs, wireless earbuds and more
Our weekly deals round-up has some excellent offers
Another week has passed in the world of all things audio and visual, and our expert deal hunters and AV editors have been busy scouring the internet so you can save big on the best deals out there.
This week we've seen big savings on all manner of excellent kit in both TV, AV and hi-fi land, including money off a five-star Technics music-streaming, CD-playing digital source, a pair of excellent Q Acoustics floorstanding speakers and the first price drop on a recently reviewed Bose Bluetooth speaker.
One of our favourite OLED TVs has also dropped to its lowest price ever, so be sure to check out that saving below.
Read on for the five best hi-fi and home cinema deals we've spotted this week.
An amazing saving on one of our favourite OLED TVs
The Sony Bravia 8 II is a truly exceptional performer and a real all-rounder. It combines stunning brightness, colour vibrancy and sharpness with balance and naturalism, and it performs brilliantly right out of the box. Add excellent sound (by TV standards), an app-packed operating system and very good gaming specs, and you've got an awesome package.
Also available at Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds, Currys and John Lewis
Fantastic five-star floorstanders hit their lowest price yet
In June, we saw these super speakers drop to £789, and now Sevenoaks has dropped them a further £50. That not only brings them to a record low price but also creates a seriously tempting offer. For the money, you'll get an insightful, expressive and entertaining performance at a heavily discounted price. Five stars.
What Hi-Fi? Award winner
A terriffic all-in-one system now with £300 off
This stunning Technics SL-G700M2 streamer and CD player is a fantastic digital source, with its insightful, detailed and authoritative performance consistent across all sources. Featuring ample connectivity and streaming support, this entertaining, beautifully made premium unit works well with partnering amplifiers and speakers of a high calibre.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds
Bose's four-star speaker gets its first-ever discount
The Bose SoundLink Plus is a rugged, portable and entertaining speaker. It's not packed with features, but it's built to last and packed with audio goodness, offering a rich, full-bodied sound that will make the most of your summer playlists. Available in Black, Dusk Blue and Citrus Yellow. Four stars
Deal also at Argos, Currys and John Lewis
Our favourite portable music player can be yours with £200 off
The Astell&Kern A&norma SR35 is perfect for anyone who would rather use a dedicated music player instead of a smartphone. The step-up in sound quality is obvious, with the A&K delivering musicality and entertainment in spades. It's well-specced, features expandable storage, and it's also easy to use thanks to a stripped-back OS.
What Hi-Fi? Award winner
Five-star Sennheiser wireless earbuds slashed in price
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 boast a level of sonic refinement and comfort that makes them serious contenders at this level. At this price, they're great alternatives to the Sony WF-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, offering great sound, fit and features. Discount applies to black copper finish.
Five stars
