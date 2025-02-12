Google and Samsung’s Dolby Atmos rival should be coming to Android TVs, too

Google and Samsung’s Dolby Atmos rival Eclipsa Audio is set to debut in Samsung’s 2025 TVs and soundbars, and it could be coming to more devices soon. The highly anticipated open-source alternative to Dolby's immersive audio format was rumoured in 2020 and revealed to a greater extent in 2023. At CES 2025, FlatpanelsHD heard from the two companies about their plans, and it has certainly piqued our interest on the long-awaited release.

But what actually is it? Essentially, it is the audio equivalent of HDR10+ video, so is free to use in products and content. Google told FlatpanelsHD that Eclipsa Audio does not need to be bundled with HDR10+ or anything else.

It also said that, unlike Dolby Atmos, Eclipsa Audio is not object-based but rather channel-based, with support for first- and third-order ambisonics to create a 3D audio perspective. It can contain up to 28 input channels, which are then rendered to a set of output speakers or headphones.

This is all well and good, but the two brands have only said so far that it’s available on Samsung TVs and soundbars. That rules out a lot of customers. However, FlatpanelsHD reports that a Google spokesperson told them the format will be officially supported on Google TV devices from brands such as Hisense, Sony, Philips and TCL starting with Android 16, where it will get OS-level support.

Google also said that TV devices will bring support to mobile devices and the web, including web browsers.

We have not had the chance to hear the 3D audio format, but will keep you updated when we do. Time will only tell if it is able to truly rival Atmos.

