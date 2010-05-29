Trending

Samsung BD-C7500 review

This Samsung is certainly stylish, but suffers from some of the faults of its cheaper sibling, meaning it just can't compete Tested at £300.00

By

Our Verdict

A stylish alternative to more traditional players, but there’s a lack of substance when compared to the class-leaders

For

  • Interesting design
  • 1GB of internal memory
  • quick loading times
  • dramatic, powerful sound

Against

  • Grainy, noisy picture, lacking detail
  • liable to judder with movement
  • hint of brightness to sound

Stylistically, the 'C7500 is a slight departure from the run-of-the-mill rectangular boxes that dominate the market at this price point.

Samsung is pitching this particular model to the more style-conscious consumer, who desires a more svelte, sophisticated look to their kit.

But to be fair to Samsung, the only feature of note to be given the chop compared to the ‘C6500 is the multi-channel analogue output.

Of course, this isn't a problem if you own an HDMI-equipped receiver, or plan to run an HDMI cable straight to your TV. Samsung still manages to find room for 1GB of internal memory and integrated wi-fi connectivity.

Incredibly slim profile
At just 3cm thick, the player's skinny profile makes it perfect for wall-mounting.

Alternatively, you can attach it to the supplied stand so it's perched at an angle. Touch-sensitive buttons can be found above the corresponding icons on the bottom edge of the unit.

They're responsive but you'll get the odd fingerprint smear on that glossy, wood-effect finish.

As with its siblings you get access to Samsung's Internet@TV service that allows you to stream media content from certain providers.

YouTube is quick to buffer and the videos are of surprisingly decent quality.

Fast disc loading times
Fire up the player and you're off to a good start. Forget boot-up times, the '7500 has its skates on when it comes to loading Blu-ray discs.

Times vary between titles, but on some occasions it beats the class-leaders by more than 20 seconds.

What's slightly disappointing is that picture quality isn't much improved over its cheaper sibling, the Samsung BD-C6500.

Play Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and on-screen noise is still prevalent and motion still proves to be a stumbling block.

Overall, detail levels are decent for the money, but never reach the heights of near rivals

Keeps control of the music
The good news is it exerts more control over music than the ‘C6500. There's also a greater sense of drama and conviction with film soundtracks, although the brightness that afflicts the cheaper deck isn't totally stamped out.

Performance-wise, the 'C7500 is arguably one of this company's better offerings but this is offset by the more expensive price tag and overshadowed by cheaper and more competent rivals.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberBD-C7500
Product NameSamsung BD-C7500
Product ModelBD-C7500

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • BD-C7500 Blu-ray Disc Player
  • Remote Control

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Digital Audio Optical OutYes
USBYes

Audio

Audio FormatsCD-DA
Sound SystemDTS HD

Technical Information

FeaturesBD Live
Media FormatsBD-RE
Number of Discs1

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Physical Characteristics

Width42 cm
Depth17.5 cm
Weight Approximate1.50 kg
Height3.3 cm
Dimensions3.3 cm (H): 42 cm (W): 17.5 cm (D)

Video

Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Scan Format1080p
Video FormatsBD Video