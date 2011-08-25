You’d normally see carbon fibre on a Formula 1 car, not a pair of headphones, but Phiaton has seen fit to equip the MS 400s with carbon fibre-clad enclosures.



Not only do they add a touch of glamour, they also add robustness. Add the striking folding red leather earpads and headband, and you’ve got a headphone that feels as comfortable as your favourite pair of slippers.



A sturdy travel case, headphone extension cord and 3.5mm-to-6.3mm jack adapter come as part of the package, too.

Exciting sound and looks

They sound as exciting as they look. Their spritely delivery gets Michael Jackson’s Beat It rolling along at pace, with hard-hitting bass and snappy treble leading the way.



There’s a decent sense of space and depth, too.



Switch to a more vocal-heavy track and you’ll hear a little hardness in the upper mids and treble. This takes a little bit of gloss off an otherwise appealing pair of cans.



See all our headphone Best Buys



Follow whathifi on Twitter



Join whathifi on Facebook

