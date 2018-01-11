At CES 2018 Anker - under its Zolo brand of hi-fi products - has unleashed the Model Zero wireless speaker.

It doesn't look like your traditional speaker, but Zolo say its radial shape "creates the optimal angle for the high-end drivers to deliver superior sound performance".

The hole in the top also means you can carry this speaker about, although there's no mention of how heavy it actually is - so while the speaker could be carried it's unclear how easy that would be.

There's no word on battery life either, so we'll have to wait to find out how long you could conceivably be carting it around for between charges.

As a smart speaker, the Model Zero has Google Assistant built in - so has all the functionality of the Google Home and could perhaps be going up against the Google Home Max. Its smarts mean you can instantly listen to music services like Spotify, or Chromecast other sources like Tidal and Deezer.

Prices are yet to be confirmed, but more information will be forthcoming in the next few months.

