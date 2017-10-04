Google's taken the wraps off its second-generation of hardware and the big news is the company has beefed up its range of smart speakers.

The Google Home Mini promises 360-degree sound, while the Google Home Max claims to be twenty times more powerful than the existing Google Home speaker.

Both of the new speakers feature Google Assistant, Google's voice-activated personal assistant, for voice control and other functions.

The Google Home Max speaker features a couple of 4.5in woofers and 0.7in tweeters inside a polycarbonate chassis.

You can connect sources via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm auxiliary input. Other Chromecast devices are also compatible.

A new feature called Smart Sound can automatically tune the audio to suit your listening environment, while the Max can be positioned horizontally or vertically for extra flexibility.

Google Home Max launches in the US in December for $399 in both Chalk and Charcoal finishes - UK availability is still to be confirmed, but it's likely to follow in Q1 2018.

Switching sizes, the Google Home Mini takes the shape of a small, circular wireless speaker.

It features a custom-designed fabric with enough transparency to allow the lights beneath to shine through and allow sound to escape. You can control the speaker through the fabric and the speaker promises 360-degree sound.

The Google Home Mini is available in three finishes: Coral, Chalk and Charcoal, and will cost £49 when it goes on sale on 19th October. It's also available to pre-order online now.

