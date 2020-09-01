Here's how to watch some of the best Netflix shows for free right now

Netflix may have cancelled its free trial recently, but it is still letting you get a taster of its service – it's made some of its original films and shows free to watch for anyone. You don't even need a Netflix account.

Just head here in your web browser either on a computer or Android device (iOS browsers aren't supported). You don't need to sign up or give any details – just pick something and start watching.

So what's on offer? It's all the Netflix Original programming - and it's a pretty broad spread. There's paranormal series Stranger Things, Adam Sandler comedy Murder Mystery, Spanish crime drama Elite, animated comedy series Boss Baby: Back in Business, hit psychological thriller Bird Box, crime drama When They See Us, reality show Love is Blind, film drama The Two Popes, nature documentary Our Planet and comedy drama series Grace & Frankie. As we say, a broad spread.

Only the first episode of each series is available, so you can't binge-watch the whole thing. But the films are available in their entirety.

Despite cancelling its free trial (which gave you a month of free Netflix viewing before committing to subscribing), Netflix has made some content freely available before. The romcom To All The Boys I've Loved Before was available for free previously, as were some of the service's documentaries via Netflix's YouTube channel. But this looks like a permanent place to house free content.

No doubt this is something to do with increased streaming competition of late from the likes of Disney Plus and Apple TV+. But hey, we're not complaining.

MORE:

The best Netflix Originals to watch right now 2020

2020 cinema film releases that are already available to stream online

24 Netflix tips, tricks and secret features