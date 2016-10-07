UK readers will be aware of the recent introduction of a new £5 note. The new fiver is made from polymer (plastic) and is claimed to be stronger, cleaner and safer as a result.

And it seems the new hardier design brings into play plenty of other uses - such as acting as a needle on a vinyl record.

YouTube user Michael Ridge was the man with the time on his hands, holding the corner of a fiver to an Abba record and revelling in the resultant close approximation of music. See for yourself in the video below.

Naturally, it's not quite as simple as it looks. The video also uses a contact microphone and a small amplifier to muster up the sound. But, yes, the new £5 note will do the job of a particularly poor needle.

Would we recommend you try this at home? Of course we wouldn't - there's a pretty good chance it could damage your records.

If you want to go the whole hog you could make a complete turntable out of paper and then cut a playable vinyl record out of a tortilla chip... But hey, maybe you have better things to do.

