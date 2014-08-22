Earphones, soundbars, hi-fi and desktop audio are among the categories in which Yamaha will be unveiling its latest kit, and we start our round-up with the new AS-301, A-S501 (pictured) and A-S701 integrated amplifiers – due to hit shelves in late autumn.

This trio of amps replaces the A-S300, A-S500 and A-S700 amps respectively, with around four years having passed since the first A-S500 UK tuning project and Yamaha will aim to build on the Award-winning success of the A-S500 with the amps.

Prices are expected to come in at £300 for the A-S300, £360 for the A-S501 and £560 for the A-S701, with all three coming with ToP-ART (Total Purity Audio Reproduction Technology); ART (Anti-Resonance and Tough) Base; and DC outputs.

Each of the amps will have eight audio inputs and five outputs in total, with the A-S701 delivering maximum power of 160W + 160W at 4ohms, which compares with 120W + 120W (A-S501) and 95W + 95W (A-S301) respectively. You can see the A-S501 in action with our Unboxing video below.

MORE: Read all our Yamaha reviews and news

In addition to the integrated amps, the R-N301 is described as a "modern take" on a two-channel integrated amplifier that offers networking features such as Spotify and DLNA streaming (£260), while the CD-N301 is a new entry-level CD player (£360).

Yamaha will expand its interior audio range with the LSX-70 portable speaker (£460); a new Restio complete with Bluetooth and DAB (£600); and the LSX-170 table speaker (£36), all of which are combined with a series of LED lights under the Relit moniker.

On the home cinema front, Yamaha will be launching the YAS-203 soundbar to replace the YAS-201 (£400). It'll feature Bluetooth connectivity, a wireless subwoofer, app control and a new look, while it'll also be able to "learn" from your TV remote.

A new 2.1 system designed for use with TVs is also on the way, with the NX-B150 speakers (£250, pictured) including Bluetooth – as well as a 3.5mm input to make it compatible with "almost any TV or smart device". It's due to hit shelves this winter.

Other new products include new EPH-R and EPH-W earphones, which will range in price from between £40 and £100 when launched; the new flagship NS-SW1000 subwoofer (£1400) boasting the new Twisted Flare Port; and the TSX-15D desktop speakers (£120). All prices are described as "tentative" at this stage.

MORE: IFA 2014 preview – news, products and trends