Sevenoaks is celebrating 40 years in the business this year, and has rolled out a new look website at www.SSAV.com to celebrate.

Promising a "streamlined online experience", the new look has more clearly defined product sections, more product choices and all-important improvements to the search engine.

And if you needed an extra incentive to check it out, then how about a competition?

Sevenoaks has two pairs of Monitor Audio Silver RX1 speakers, a pair of B&W P3 headphones and a Pioneer X-SMC1 iPod system to win.

Head over to the Sevenoaks competition page to enter.

