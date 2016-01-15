Vestax, best known for its DJ turntables, looks set to be resurrected in 2016, with the company's founder promising a new range of products, including a turntable, mixer and amplifiers.

A blog post by Vestax founder, Hidesato Shiino, spotted by DJ Tech Tools, reveals he has "decided to release and sell the first of a range of [Vestax] products from March 2016".

The first product will be a DJ mixer, followed by "a range of new acoustic products such as a power amplifier, signal devices, turntable, SP system, and pre-amplifiers".

But if you're hoping for a Technics-style revival, you may be disappointed. Shiino says, "I plan to produce limited quantities (10-20 per month) for direct sale to end-users."

MORE: 5 of the best budget turntables

In the 1990s and '00s, the company's PDX-2000 turntable went head-to-head with the recently rejuvenated Technics SL-1210, the PDX range being priced in direct competition while offering extra features. Technics largely remained the industry standard, however, before the advent of CD turntables and digital DJ set-ups.

Now the brand looks set to make a comeback of sorts, following in the heels of Panasonic's revival of the Technics brand, and a number of new turntables at CES.

Not convinced by the new vinyl obsession? You could always get yourself a new portable CD or cassette tape player...

MORE: Technics SL-1200G hands-on review

MORE: Best turntables 2016

See all our turntable reviews