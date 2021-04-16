Vertere Acoustics launches Tempo, a new generation 'digital' turntable motor drive

Vertere has begun shipping its new digital turntable motor drive, Tempo.

Tempo's purpose is to control the record player's motor and provide a smoother drive with lower noise and lower distortion. Like the company's reference motor drive, from which it derives, Tempo uses an internal microprocessor to produce digital sine and cosine waves that are converted into an analogue signal by the onboard DAC. The waveforms are amplified using two bridged amplifiers to power the motor.

Connection to the record player is via a 7-pin motor link at the rear and the front panel features a mode/speed selector providing three programmable options, allowing for easy switching between 33 and 45rpm.

Vertere says that its careful choice of components – including a gold-plated PCB, four fully regulated voltage rails powering different circuit sections, and finally Pulse-R drive cables and a separate D-Fi LED power cable – ensure a ‘cleaner’ delivery of power to the motor, helping to reduce noise and distortion.

To keep the components isolated from interference, the entire digital, microprocessor and DAC circuitry is shielded twice, first by copper foil and then the whole PCB using stainless steel.

Vertere expects the Tempo to be used with its SG-1 and RG-1 Turntables, hoping that MG-1 customers will migrate towards it over time. "It is pretty surprising how much of an improvement Tempo delivers, given that the SG motor drive already gives superbly clean power. Vertere confidently suggests a listening test," says the firm's press release.

The Vertere Tempo is available now for £2850 ($3995/€3598).

MORE

Check out the best record players on the planet

Read our pick of the 10 of the best British record players of all time

Looking to buy a turntable? Here's how to choose the right record player

