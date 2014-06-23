UKTV – the owner of TV brands including Dave, Yesterday and Watch – has revealed that it is to launch a new interactive, digital-only service that'll be available on PC, iOS and YouView.

The service is called UKTV Play and is the company's first "non-linear" brand. It is designed to be "highly accessible and intuitive", with its soft launch on iOS set to take place this summer.

PC and YouView users will be able to access the service by the end of the year, with features set to include advance previews of original programming and box sets from a number of series.

Built-in to the service will be "easy-to-use functionality" including swipe channel selection; stop-and-resume viewing; predictive search; parental controls; and an alphabetical browser.

UKTV director of commercial and business development Dan Fahy will work in partnership with VOD general manager Emma Boston on the roll out of UKTV Play over the coming months.

Fahy said: "Data shows our viewers will find more programming and engage with our channels more regularly if they have a single destination for on-demand viewing."

