The Tokyo-based manufacturer has decided that now is the time to build upon the success of the GT40 "DAC with a difference" – a device that combined a DAC with a headphone amp and both moving coil and moving magnet phono stages.

The company's latest release is the GT40α – the A-like character otherwise known as Alpha.

A key selling-point of this DAC remains its ability to digitise your record collection - but now it's up to 24-bit/192kHz high-res audio, thanks to the inclusion of a 24/192 analogue-to-digital converter. The previous GT40 had similar functionality but was limited to a 96kHz sampling rate.

MORE: Furutech ADL GT40 review

Like the GT40 before it, the new Alpha model has the requisite MM and MC phono inputs, with easy switching between the two or the line-level input.

High-end audio connections include gold-plated, Teflon-insulated RCA jacks, no less, an aluminium chassis and volume control dial, plus an external power supply.

The outer design of the GT40α has also undergone a subtle tweak – a new red 'clipping' light has been added to warn if the amp is overloading during recording.

The Furutech GT40α is on sale now priced at £395.

MORE: Awards 2014 – Best DACs