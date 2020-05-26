You can now turn your old Densen amp into a streamer with this new module

Renowned Danish amplifier manufacturer Densen Audio Technologies has released the Oxygen module, capable of adding streaming functionality to its existing range of amplifiers.

The Oxygen is built around a 32-bit DAC architecture that enables high-res streaming directly from most streaming services, including Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, Spotify, and Qobuz. Control is via Densen’s companion app (available for iOS and Android), which also allows for multi-room control of all Densen components that are fitted with its “Oxygen” technology.

“With the Oxygen module Densen lives up to our promise of continued upgradability and expandability,” said Thomas Sillesen of Densen. “It allows older models such as our original B-150 amplifier, which is now 15 years old, to be upgraded to the modern era of streaming.”

Densen first ventured into the streaming market with the “Cast” line of products, the first of which was the Densen Cast integrated amplifier. Following on from the release of this Oxygen module, the company says it will introduce a new range of dedicated streaming devices.

Densen B-150+ Integrated Amplifier (Image credit: Densen)

One of the first of these will be a stand-alone streamer with a 90VA toroidal power supply and a capacitor bank with a total capacitance of 160,000µF – larger than found in many amplifiers – and seven separate rectifiers. “This Oxygen streamer will deliver the ultimate streaming experience with the well-known Densen enthusiasm and dynamics,” says Sillesen.

The Densen oxygen module is compatible with the Densen B-110, B-120, B-130, B-150, B-175, B-230, B-250, B-275, and all the 'Plus' and other variants of these models.

Available now, the Oxygen module retails for £899 (€999, $999, AU$1,999)