These are the 5 best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals

Bluetooth speaker deals are ten a penny in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, so where do you start?

Budget will most likely play a factor, as will specs. After all, not all Bluetooth speakers are equal - some are portable, some have wi-fi streaming and/or voice control. Some are under £50, others cost the price of a 4K TV.

The good news: every kind is represented in the Cyber Monday sales. The bad news: it's not easy hunting down the absolute best speakers and bargains.

To save you the job (you can thank us later), we've scoured the sites and highlighted a handful of the very best Black Friday wireless speaker deals to be had right now.

Not in your budget or don't meet your specification? We're sure something in our overall best wireless speaker deals page will be.

LG WK7 ThinQ speaker with Google Assistant and 6 month Tidal subscription £199.99 £99 at John Lewis

Tuned with the help of the experts at Meridian Audio, the LG WK7 is both a Bluetooth and wi-fi smart wireless speaker with Google Assistant built in - and it sounds impressive by smart speaker standards. This four-star effort is half price and comes with a 6-month subscription to our favourite music service.View Deal

Audio Pro Addon C10 multi-room speaker for £299 £269 at Richer Sounds

This class-leading Bluetooth/wi-fi/multi-room speaker saw itself crowned as a Product of the Year at our 2018 Awards thanks to its rich, powerful performance, multi-room functionality, and a host of connections. There may be only £30 off the price, however with every purchase you also get 50% off the also-five-star Addon C5.View Deal

Marshall Woburn Black Bluetooth speaker for £499.99 £249.99 at HMV

Who doesn't want a speaker that looks like a guitar amp? Marshall - yes, that Marshall - has its own Bluetooth speakers, which are currently half price. We haven't tested this unit yet, but we like that it offers optical, RCA and aux inputs to connect your device. And it certainly looks the part with its iconic logo, vintage-looking front and gold-coloured metal details.View Deal

Naim Mu-so Qb wireless speaker for £599 £439 at Sevenoaks

With aptX Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Tidal and internet radio, as well as uPnP, this five-star, compact version of the Award-winning Naim Mu-so is a superb premium option in the wireless speaker market. The Qb delivers a big, authoritative sound that belies its small stature, and is £150 off this Black Friday.View Deal

